Despite a strong defensive performance in the second half, the Loris Lions couldn't get anything going on offense, ultimately falling to Dillon 47-13 on the road Friday night.
"We fought," Lions head coach Greg Mance said. "We never quit. The kids kept fighting. We knew we were behind the 8-ball tonight. They got size, speed, they're well coached and man that's just a bee's nest over there."
It was the Nemo Squire show throughout the first half for Dillon. Following a Loris fumble on their opening drive, the Wildcats took advantage of the turnover with Squire punching it in from a yard out midway through the first quarter.
After Loris went three and out on their next drive, Squire busted loose for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 after the Wildcats missed the extra point. Loris would fumble the ensuing kickoff and Dillon jumped on that and quickly turned it into six points. With less than three minutes to go in the first quarter, the Wildcats had a 20-0 lead over the Lions.
Squire tallied his third touchdown on the night less than two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter, digging Loris' hole deeper and deeper.
That was when the tide started to shift in favor of the Lions. On their ensuing drive, Loris picked up their first first down of the game at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter. Less than two minutes later, senior quarterback Connor Roth threw a 40-yard dime to senior wide receiver Jasean Jackson and the Lions were finally on the board.
"We've been trying to take some shots down the field with our receivers," Mance said. "I just thought our kids battled for 48 minutes. There's no doubt that the best team won."
On the next drive for the Wildcats, Loris' Daniel Campbell picked off the Dillon quarterback but the Wildcats responded with an interception of their own. Despite having to punt, the special teams for Dillon pinned Loris down at the 1-yard line and forced yet another interception from Loris. The Lions had four turnovers in the first half.
Squire found his way into the end zone for the fourth time with less than two minutes to go in the first half, giving the Wildcats a 34-7 lead at the break.
"He's special," Mance said about Dillon's star. "He hit some cutbacks, hit some seams and broke some tackles and then you could tell early in the game they wore us down."
The second half is when things got interesting.
Loris forced a fumble on Dillon's opening drive and capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run from Jaquan Tisdale, making it 34-13 with 8:41 left in the third.
The Lions defense stood tall once again, forcing Dillon to punt and giving the Lions the opportunity to cut the lead to a two-score game. Loris, however, couldn't get the offense going from that point on as the Lions went three and out. After forcing Dillon to punt to start to fourth quarter, there still was a chance to mount a comeback, but once again the offense struggled and a botched punt put the Wildcats inside the red zone.
Dillon would not be denied this time around as the Wildcats punched it in to make it 40-13 with a little over 8 minutes left in the game. Dillon would tack on another touchdown for good measure after forcing Loris to punt, making it a 47-13 final.
Mance said that not being able to capitalize on those chances throughout the night was frustrating.
"It's been our season-long story," Mance said. "With injuries and COVID, we're just trying to get a group together that can mesh together and grow together."
Despite the loss, Mance has seen improvement in his squad throughout the season.
"We just want to look for improvement each week," he said. "Defense has been outstanding all year. We've been improving on special teams and on offense."
The loss drops the Lions to 0-4 on the year, extending their losing streak to eight games dating back to 2020. The Lions will look to put an end to that streak on Sept. 24 when Waccamaw comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
