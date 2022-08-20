The Loris Lions opened their season with a shutout and some hardware, defeating Green Sea Floyds 24-0 Friday night to take home the Bog Off Bowl trophy.
La’Ontray Knox played a critical role in the Lions’ win thanks to a trio of touchdowns.
“He’s a 1,500-, 2,000-yard back,” third-year Lions coach Greg Mance said. “The kid’s talented. He can catch the ball in the backfield. He can break tackles, he can get you yards after contact. He can make you miss, he can outrun you. He does all the things great backs do.”
After forcing the Trojans to punt on their opening drive, it only took two plays for Knox to find the end zone. Following a 29-yard run by the junior running back, Knox punched in his first touchdown of the 2022 campaign from a yard out, giving Loris an 8-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first.
On the ensuing drive, the Trojans had a decent drive going but a fumble at midfield gave the ball back to the Lions.
Turnovers would prove to be the Trojans’ kryptonite Friday as they turned the ball over two more times later in the first half.
“We had some people that hadn’t been running the ball and it’s OK,” said Trojans head coach Joey Price.
Being down a starting center and a starting fullback in Kaden Watson, Price looked to youth throughout Friday night’s matchup.
Despite turning the ball over, there were flashes of brilliance in the Trojans’ defense, which included a goal line stand in the dying embers of the first quarter to keep the score at 8-0.
After another punt for Green Sea Floyds, the young Trojans defense held their own again inside their own 20 and forced another turnover on downs.
“You can’t ask more from young kids than to do what they done tonight,” Price said.
Still, the Trojans' offense could not get anything going in the first half, turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions.
Following the Trojans’ third turnover of the first half at midfield, Knox capitalized on the opportunity on the ensuing play as he took a screen pass from Jackson Huff, cut across the field and bullied his way into the end zone to give the Lions a comfortable 16-0 lead at halftime.
While the concession stand may have run out of chicken bog Friday night, the Lions treated fans to a third helping of touchdowns on the opening drive of the second half.
Loris went 52 yards in just four plays with Knox capping the drive off with a 28-yard touchdown run to make it 24-0 Lions.
Knox finished his day with 159 total yards, 113 of those on the ground.
Following the touchdown, the Trojans' offense did start to gain momentum but could not get over that hump and find the end zone. Despite the result, Price was pleased with the effort from his players.
“Our kids stood up and our kids played as hard as they could play,” he said.
Amid Friday’s loss, there were some bright spots in the Trojans' backfield as four different players carried the ball five or more times.
Price wouldn’t elaborate if that would be the norm for the 2022 season, admitting he did not utilize his full playbook.
“We weren’t going to either, but next week? All bets are off,” he said.
After being shut out for the first time since 2014, the Trojans now set their sights on a road matchup with old region foe Johnsonville. Last season, Green Sea Floyds defeated the Flashes 32-20.
For Loris, Mance hopes his side can clean up the penalties ahead of the team’s trip to North Myrtle Beach next Friday.
Loris was called for 10 penalties totaling 100 yards Friday compared to Green Sea Floyds’ six penalties for 45 yards.
“Got to clean the penalties up and just be more consistent and finish drives,” Mance said. “If we can do that, we got a chance to have a good football team.”
North Myrtle Beach, Loris’ next opponent, saw their matchup versus Socastee pushed back a day due to rain Friday. While the extra 24 hours might come in handy, Mance isn’t banking on it as an advantage.
“We’ll get an extra day’s rest on them, but it comes down to we go to prepare Monday through Thursday,” Mance said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere next week.”
Loris is looking for their first win over North Myrtle Beach since 2014, having lost six straight to the Chiefs. Kickoff between Loris and North Myrtle Beach is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.