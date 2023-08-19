A huge crowd packed the Green Sea Floyds High stadium for Friday night’s Bog Off Bowl between the Loris Lions and the home team Trojans.
Four quarters later, a jubilant Lions team hoisted the Bog Off trophy after a 41-0 win over their cross-county rival.
Both teams struggled in the first half to get their offenses going, with the Lions taking a 14-0 lead into the half. The Lions gained most of their first half yardage on the arm of junior quarterback Jackson Huff.
Huff found Zhimire Herring for a touchdown strike in each of the first two quarters. The first score was set up by a 47-yard toss to Quantez Dyson.
The Trojan offense had a problem all evening trying to deal with the speed of the Lions’ defensive linemen who were in the backfield on most plays, making it difficult for quarterback Colin Buffkin to find receivers or sometimes even to hand the ball off.
The Trojan defense showed some signs of strength in the first half, one time holding the Lions on four downs inside the 10-yard line.
Both teams struggled as the first half ended with a total of four turnovers between them within the last two minutes.
After the half, the Lions came out on fire, mixing runs with Huff’s air game and driving down the field on a 52-yard opening scoring drive.
The Lions exploded for 20 points in the third as the Trojans struggled to slow their momentum. Lions head coach Greg Mance emptied the bench in the fourth quarter with running back Nakee Lance capping the scoring with an 8-yard TD run.
If that wasn’t enough, Loris High School history was made at that point. No. 32 booted the extra point after the touchdown. No. 32 is Isabella Murtaugh, the first girl to ever play varsity football for the Lions.
After the game, Mance said he saw a lot of good things in his team’s win Friday night. He said he had to give a big nod to the Trojans’ effort across the field.
“Those guys played their hearts out the first half,” he said. “But I think we wore them down the second half. Our coaches made some good adjustments during halftime and we mixed up the plays real well.”
Mance noted that in the first game, there are always things to work on like execution and cutting down on turnovers.
“We did a lot of things right but there’s still a lot we have to get better on,” Mance said.
Next week, the Lions travel down Highway 9 to take on the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
