The Loris Lions will enter into their region schedule with a perfect 5-0 record.

Head coach Greg Mance’s team posted an 18-6 win over Lake View on Friday night, finishing off the non-region portion of the year with significant momentum.

Loris, which entered the weekend at No. 9 in the Region 3A polls, leaned on a dominant second half to cruise to the victory. The Lions defense forced two interceptions in the second half, kicker Edward Garcia put three field goals through the uprights and Mance’s team walked away with the victory on homecoming night.

The Lions scored a field goal on their first drive of the game and answered quickly on defense with a strong red-zone stop at the other end. That set up sophomore quarterback Jackson Huff to connect with Randall “Duke” Bellamy on an 84-yard pass to flip the field, setting up another successful field goal from Edward Garcia to lead early, 6-0.

Lake View answered to begin the second quarter with a dominant trip down the field led by their own sophomore quarterback, Kason Herlong. The pass-heavy drive was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown connection from Herlong to Trey Page, knotting the score at 6-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The remainder of the first half was marred by turnovers and miscues on both sides. Both teams turned the ball over and were unable to produce any type of momentum on offense.

Lake View turned the ball over on downs twice in the second quarter, while penalties stifled multiple Loris drives and ultimately sent the game to the half tied at six.

A pair of turnovers began the second half — a Loris fumble on a half-opening onside kick and a Lake View interception — but Loris used a 12-play drive in its second possession of the half to re-take the lead. The Lake View defense again was stingy at the goal line, but Mance sent out Garcia to notch his third field goal of the game, making it a 9-6 lead for Loris with three minutes left in the third quarter.