The Loris Lions will enter into their region schedule with a perfect 5-0 record.
Head coach Greg Mance’s team posted an 18-6 win over Lake View on Friday night, finishing off the non-region portion of the year with significant momentum.
Loris, which entered the weekend at No. 9 in the Region 3A polls, leaned on a dominant second half to cruise to the victory. The Lions defense forced two interceptions in the second half, kicker Edward Garcia put three field goals through the uprights and Mance’s team walked away with the victory on homecoming night.
The Lions scored a field goal on their first drive of the game and answered quickly on defense with a strong red-zone stop at the other end. That set up sophomore quarterback Jackson Huff to connect with Randall “Duke” Bellamy on an 84-yard pass to flip the field, setting up another successful field goal from Edward Garcia to lead early, 6-0.
Lake View answered to begin the second quarter with a dominant trip down the field led by their own sophomore quarterback, Kason Herlong. The pass-heavy drive was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown connection from Herlong to Trey Page, knotting the score at 6-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The remainder of the first half was marred by turnovers and miscues on both sides. Both teams turned the ball over and were unable to produce any type of momentum on offense.
Lake View turned the ball over on downs twice in the second quarter, while penalties stifled multiple Loris drives and ultimately sent the game to the half tied at six.
A pair of turnovers began the second half — a Loris fumble on a half-opening onside kick and a Lake View interception — but Loris used a 12-play drive in its second possession of the half to re-take the lead. The Lake View defense again was stingy at the goal line, but Mance sent out Garcia to notch his third field goal of the game, making it a 9-6 lead for Loris with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Perhaps the story of the night, and maybe the season for Loris — the efforts on the defensive side of the football — proved to be the key momentum shift late for the Lions.
On Lake View’s second possession of the half, the Loris defense worked pressure from the edge to force Herlong into his second interception, a palpable shift in a game that largely lacked splash plays.
In response, Mance’s Lions did what they needed to do — capitalize when it mattered most.
Huff drove the offense down the field, and on a gutsy 4th-and-goal call from the six yards out, connected with senior tight end Cam Faircloth on a touchdown pass across the middle. That gave Loris a 16-6 lead with eight minutes to go, an advantage that felt nearly double that much on a night where scoring was limited.
The Lions defense continued to control the game for the remainder of the quarter, adding on two points on a safety via a sack in the end zone by Faircloth. That provided plenty of cushion, giving Loris the 18-6 win and keeping their record perfect as they prepare for region play next week.
“This is huge,” Mance said after the win. “This game could have gone either way. We came out after halftime telling the guys that we had to win the third quarter. I thought our kids played exceptionally well out there… they didn’t panic and our kids rallied.”
Following an outing where defense dominated the evening, Mance couldn’t speak more highly of his standout unit.
Through five games, Loris is now averaging just 6.8 points against per game.
For Mance, it comes down to one thing — the family mentality that is continuing to be discussed around the program.
“The defense has really been the story of our season,” he said after the win. “It’s a family thing. They just believe and trust in each other. If our JV team plays, our entire varsity team is out here on the sidelines. They like each other and hang out together… we preach family all the time. It’s something that we’re big on, just leaning on each other and trusting in each other. These kids, I tip my hat to them.”
On a night when both offenses stalled and couldn’t find streaks of momentum, Mance and the rest of the staff continue to rest comfortably in the standout defensive efforts.
Up next, Loris begins its region schedule Friday, Sept. 30, at home against Dillon. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
