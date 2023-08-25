Tray Knox thought his team had lost. In fact, he was sure of it.
That was moments before the Loris running back scored on a 10-yard touchdown in the second overtime to lift the Lions to a thrilling 27-21 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday at packed Heniford Field.
“Our whole team stayed together,” Knox said.
Knox’s third touchdown produced an improbable ending for the Lions. They were ahead 21-0 in the second quarter before the visiting Chiefs stormed back behind a dominant effort from their offensive line. The Chiefs (0-2) came all the way back to tie the game and had a 20-yard field goal attempt with 10.8 seconds left to win the game. But Braden Russell’s low, line drive kick went under the crossbar.
It was that close.
“I’m not going to lie,” Knox said. “I broke down because I thought we had lost. ... My teammates said to put it aside. I appreciate them over there. I had to return the favor and win the game. My boys were blocking for me. I told them if they got me, I got them.”
Emotions ran the gamut.
“Well, first of all, North Myrtle Beach, you’ve got to give them all the credit,” said Loris coach Greg Mance. “We got up on them 21-0 and they never quit. That’s a good football team. They’re going to win some games.”
Moments after the game was over, North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill was bent over, his hands on his knees.
“It didn’t work out,” Hill said. “But I’m proud of my boys.”
After the missed field goal, the game headed to overtime. In high school, that means lining up at the opponents’ 10-yard-line with a set of four downs.
Given that North Myrtle Beach's offensive line, led by 6-foot-7, 300-pound left guard Dylan Wilt had pushed around the Lions since the middle of the second quarter, the Chiefs still seemed to be in good shape, needing just 10 yards for a score. Adjustments had to be made by Loris.
“We put in our rhino package,” Mance said. “Had to go big because of what they were doing to us. We got two stops in overtime.”
And held on.
“We didn't give up,” said sophomore nose tackle Damarea Thurmond. “We kept playing hard. ... Everybody just played their heart out.”
Early on, Loris (2-0) appeared ready to run North Myrtle Beach off the field.
The Lions’ offense was clicking and North Myrtle Beach played an ugly first half by committing four turnovers.
Quarterback Jackson Huff fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Quantez Dyson to give the Lions the lead less than three minutes into the game. Isabella Murtaugh kicked the first of three extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Knox’s 5-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
It got even worse for North Myrtle Beach when linebacker Omar Johnson returned an interception 27 yards to the Chiefs’ 30. That led to Knox’s 18-yard touchdown run and a 21-0 lead with 8:58 left in the first half.
Things started to turn for the Chiefs when they recovered a Loris fumble with 36.8 seconds left in the half. Chiefs quarterback Landon Cloninger spiked the ball to stop the clock after a 2-yard keeper. Then he fired a 29-yard touchdown strike to Kaden Gore.
“I think that gave them some momentum,” Mance said.
That's how Hill and his staff saw it, too.
Sincere Jefferson’s 16-yard punt return to the Loris 36 put the Chiefs in business in the third quarter. They drew closer when Stephen Vereen scored on a 6-yard run to cut the Lions’ lead to 21-14 with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
Loris responded with a long drive but the Lions were denied on fourth down from the 14 due to a bad snap.
The Chiefs came right back with a punishing 15-play, 78-yard drive - all runs. Drew Prince capped it on a 13-yard touchdown run as North Myrtle Beach pulled into a 21-21 tie, with 4:49 remaining in regulation.
That was the prelude to a dramatic ending.
The Loris defense started stiffening after Cloninger’s 11-yard completion to tight end Brown Reaves gave the Chiefs first-and-goal at the 10. Three runs by Vereen netted seven yards, leading to the field goal attempt.
“We started out slow again and made too many mistakes,” Hill said. “We’ve got to take the next step.”
The Lions were, naturally, in a celebratory mood despite the close call.
“We want to have a winning season,” Huff said. “I think they [North Myrtle Beach] got in our heads a little bit. We realized we can win this game. We can win any game as long as we have our mind on the game. If we stay focused, we can do anything we want to.”
Loris hosts cross-border rival South Columbus Friday while North Myrtle Beach has its home-opener against West Brunswick.
