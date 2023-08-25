Tray Knox thought his team had lost. In fact, he was sure of it.

That was moments before the Loris running back scored on a 10-yard touchdown in the second overtime to lift the Lions to a thrilling 27-21 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday at packed Heniford Field.

“Our whole team stayed together,” Knox said.

Knox’s third touchdown produced an improbable ending for the Lions. They were ahead 21-0 in the second quarter before the visiting Chiefs stormed back behind a dominant effort from their offensive line. The Chiefs (0-2) came all the way back to tie the game and had a 20-yard field goal attempt with 10.8 seconds left to win the game. But Braden Russell’s low, line drive kick went under the crossbar.

It was that close.

“I’m not going to lie,” Knox said. “I broke down because I thought we had lost. ... My teammates said to put it aside. I appreciate them over there. I had to return the favor and win the game. My boys were blocking for me. I told them if they got me, I got them.”

Emotions ran the gamut.

“Well, first of all, North Myrtle Beach, you’ve got to give them all the credit,” said Loris coach Greg Mance. “We got up on them 21-0 and they never quit. That’s a good football team. They’re going to win some games.”

Moments after the game was over, North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill was bent over, his hands on his knees.

“It didn’t work out,” Hill said. “But I’m proud of my boys.”

After the missed field goal, the game headed to overtime. In high school, that means lining up at the opponents’ 10-yard-line with a set of four downs.

Given that North Myrtle Beach's offensive line, led by 6-foot-7, 300-pound left guard Dylan Wilt had pushed around the Lions since the middle of the second quarter, the Chiefs still seemed to be in good shape, needing just 10 yards for a score. Adjustments had to be made by Loris.

“We put in our rhino package,” Mance said. “Had to go big because of what they were doing to us. We got two stops in overtime.”