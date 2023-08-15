Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.

The Grand Strand has one of its two Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses back.

Long Bay Club reopened to the public on Monday following a nearly three-month renovation project that included the installation of new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass on its greens.

Nicklaus’ other design, Pawley Plantation Golf & Country Club in Pawleys Island, remains closed while undergoing extensive renovations that are expected to be unveiled with a reopening in early October.

Both courses are owned and operated by Founders Group International, which operates 21 Strand courses.

Long Bay’s greens, which had been Champion ultradwarf Bermuda, were restored to their original specifications, expanding to a combined surface of 110,000 square feet compared to 66,000 when the course closed on May 17.

“We’re so excited about being open and all the work that has gone into it,” Long Bay head pro Brandon Mensinger said. “The superintendent has done a phenomenal job. The greens really are very smooth and are true as can be.”

