Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine.
If Charlie Rymer was to watch some early episodes of the 2022 Charlie Rymer Golf Show that aired on ESPN2, he’d be as unfamiliar with some segments as a first-time viewer.
Rymer doesn’t recall a lot of the filming of a few episodes.
He was in the midst of aggressive treatment for colon cancer in late spring when several episodes were shot.
Surgery to remove about a foot of his colon and serious complications that followed had Rymer hospitalized for nine days, and that was followed by heavy doses of chemotherapy.
Rymer dutifully soldiered on to promote the Myrtle Beach golf market on his show throughout the sometimes debilitating treatment.
“While I was going through the chemo I was also taping a lot of those shows, so I’ve got to tell you, there were some days I just don’t remember very well,” he said. “I was happy to get through them and happy with the way the shows turned out. I really had some neat guests.
“But if you asked me to do the recap of every one of the shows I’d have to go look a few things up on my calendar.”
Deemed cancer free since late July, the 55-year-old Fort Mill native is embarking on his fifth year representing Grand Strand golf as a contracted ambassador for the Golf Tourism Solutions technology and marketing agency that promotes the market.
Rymer had surgery to remove it at Tidelands hospital in Murrells Inlet, and subsequent pathology tests revealed Rymer had developed Stage 3 colon cancer that was also detected in lymph nodes, though doctors said it was caught relatively early.
“It was a big shock because here I was thinking I got this thing out of my body before it turned to cancer,” Rymer said.
Following surgery, Rymer suffered from ileus, as his digestive system essentially shut down. While it sometimes lasts 24 to 48 hours, Rymer suffered from it for eight days. He was advised to walk and move around to help initiate his digestive system, but it wasn’t helping.
A few hours prior to a scheduled emergency surgery, and without food or water for a week while hallucinating from drugs, Rymer was in pain and desperate.
With his wife asleep in the hospital room, he pulled a couple prohibitive and painful tubes out - consciously or subconsciously - including one that went into his stomach through his nose, and left his hospital bed.
“It was 2 or 3 in the morning and I just started walking around the hospital," Rymer said. "I’ve got that thing with me with all the drugs and IV on it, and I found a room and I just started rolling around on the hardest surface I could find. I was making it hurt so bad I yelled and screamed and I think I knocked myself out a couple times. Finally I felt a little movement in my stomach, and I’m like, ‘I got you now.’ “
The ileus scare behind him, Rymer took on chemo, and he chose the best place he could find to do it, the heralded MD Anderson cancer center in Houston.
He was on three-week chemo cycles and went to Houston for the start of each and tried to tape shows at the end of the cycles, when he expected to feel better. But some guests were only available for periods early in the cycle.
“Those are the ones I don’t remember very well,” Rymer said. He had to cut some days short and add days to the show tapings on occasion.
“I wouldn’t put the worst person on the planet through what I went through. It changes you,” Rymer said. “If it had been torture I would have told you every secret I ever knew.
"You would have some dark days in dealing with it. Some days I could function, I could do work, I could do TV shows . . . but then there were other days where I just had to call everything off and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to the bed and setting the thermostat at 60 and I’m going to curl up and I can’t talk on the phone.’ ”
Rymer’s wife, Carol, is a recovery room nurse at Tidelands, and both her expertise and caring were instrumental in Rymer’s recovery. “Having a wife who is an RN is just absolutely invaluable for me,” he said.
Rymer rang the bell at MD Anderson in late July following his final cancer treatment. He’ll remain under surveillance for three years with tests every three months and full body scans every six months.
“I feel my prognosis is excellent now because of catching it very early,” Rymer said. “Without the colonoscopy having caught it, three, four or five years from now I could have been in a really tough spot.
“. . . Every day that goes by where they don’t detect cancer in your body somewhere is almost like a victory because you know your chances of getting it are becoming less and less and less.”
For the full story, visit onthegreenmagazine.com/this-saved-my-life-charlie-rymer-continues-promotion-of-myrtle-beach-golf-after-arduous-cancer-battle.
