Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
There are more than a half dozen players on the PGA Tour who are natives and/or residents of South Carolina.
Many of them gave their thoughts on Myrtle Beach hosting its first PGA Tour event while participating in the RBC Heritage tournament last month at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island.
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club next year, likely in late spring or early summer.
The Heritage has received exceptional support from players with ties to South Carolina over its 55 years, and the event in Myrtle Beach will likely receive the same backing from eligible players from the Palmetto State. They will likely also have inroads to sponsor exemptions, if needed.
“Being able to drive from home and play a tour event is sweet,” said Kevin Kisner of Aiken, who is one of four PGA Tour members who are members of the historic Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, along with Matt NeSmith, Richy Werenski and Scott Brown. “[The Heritage has been] our only South Carolina event, and being from South Carolina I consider it a home event.”
Congaree Golf Club in the Ridgeland area has hosted a pair of PGA Tour events in each of the past two years, as well.
While the South Carolina players all expressed excitement for the state to get another PGA Tour event, because the Myrtle Beach Classic will coincide with an elevated event and have a much smaller purse of $3.9 million, they all hope they are qualified to play in the more lucrative event.
“I would absolutely hope not to [be playing in Myrtle Beach], but if that’s the tournament that I’m in, I absolutely will be playing,” said Columbia’s Wesley Bryan, winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage.
Here is what some South Carolina tour players had to say:
_ Lucas Glover: Greenville native and Clemson alum who played in many junior tournaments on the Strand including the George Holliday Memorial Junior at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club multiple times. Four-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2009 U.S. Open.
“The more the better for the state, you know. Anything that brings revenue and draws interest to South Carolina is great. It would be a big draw for sure. It’s obviously a big destination for tons of people, so it would be well attended I’m sure.”
