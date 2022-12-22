Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine.
Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past.
One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
That winter freeze also led to the closure that summer of more than a dozen courses to repair or replace greens damaged by winterkill.
So course owners and operators on the Grand Strand are closing their courses in unison Friday through Sunday, at least, in a preemptive move to protect their greens from damage that could impact the important and lucrative spring golf season and beyond.
So you won’t be able to play golf on the Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
Many Myrtle Beach courses joined forces to invest in green covers – essentially tarps – that keep the putting surfaces warmer than the air temperature, and many were placed on greens throughout the market Thursday.
Other courses planned to place the covers on Friday, though it is forecast to be cold and windy, which will make their installation more difficult.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are covering our greens,” said Max Morgan, Founders Group International’s vice president and director of agronomy. “Now that we have them, we feel it would be really foolish if we had covers at the shop and we didn’t use them and we got winter damage. That would be shame on us.”
FGI owns and operates 21 courses in the market.
Some courses may not reopen until Tuesday with cold weather still in the forecast for Monday night.
According to weather.com, temperatures in Myrtle Beach are expected to dip into the teens overnight Friday and low temperatures are forecast to be between 22 and 30 through Tuesday night. Low temperatures Friday through Tuesday in Conway are forecast to be between 16 and 25, and highs are below 50 each day in both locations.
Avoiding a repeat of 2018
A mass voluntary course closure on the Strand is rare. Courses are accustomed to closing for natural disasters such as hurricanes, but then try to reopen as soon as possible.
But the threat of winterkill will do it, particularly during a typically slow Christmas period with terrible weather conditions.
Winterkill is a term used to describe grass that is damaged or killed by harsh winter conditions. It affects warm-season grasses, and warm-weather Bermudagrass is the predominant turf on greens, tees, fairways and roughs in the Carolinas.
To read the full story in On The Green Magazine, click here.
