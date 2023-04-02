Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Getting to Myrtle Beach for the spring golf season has become easier for players from numerous parts of the country with the creation or resumption of seasonal nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport.
More than 30 seasonal flights and three new nonstop destinations are being added between March and June to the airport’s existing flights, according to airport authorities.
Three entirely new routes are being launched this spring.
Beginning May 5, Spirit Airlines will begin new seasonal flights to and from Rochester, New York (ROC). Flights will operate four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
On June 1, Allegiant Airlines will launch new seasonal flights to and from Akron-Canton, Ohio (CAK). Flights will operate twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.
On June 10, Southwest Airlines begins a new nonstop route to and from Denver, Colorado, that will fly on Saturdays.
In addition, numerous recurring seasonal flights have or will resume, including many to areas that are hotbeds for golfers who vacation in Myrtle Beach.
Dates and itineraries are subject to change and travelers should refer to the airline for flight availability.
For the full story, click here.
