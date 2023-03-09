Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine.
A company headed by Robert Hill of Riptide Builders and Parker Smith of the golf package company Golf Trek has purchased land and amenities within the three-course Sea Trail Golf Resort, and plans to revitalize the community with renovations and development.
Sea Trail Investments, LLC has purchased the closed Sea Trail Convention Center, a Village Activity Center and 15 acres of land adjacent to the convention center in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.
Plans for the 15-acre tract include a 150-room resort-style hotel, driving range featuring Toptracer technology, and a new practice and entertainment facility.
The company plans to immediately begin an extensive cleaning and renovation of the 50,000-square-foot convention center that has been closed since 2018 in the hopes of reopening within a couple months, with catering available to groups.
“We think there is a lot of demand for local HOAs and residents, and also businesses,” Smith said.
A golf cart rental business is planned, as are additional upgrades to parking lots, outdoor reception areas, lighting and signage.
The Sea Trail property was purchased from Chinaway Corporate Development LLC, a company headed by a Chinese businessman known as Mr. Pan. Riptide Builders partner Donald Bean is also a partner in the new company.
Chinaway purchased the 2,000-acre Sea Trail community in 2013 at a Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction for $8.5 million, and the resort has had a lot of turnover at key positions since.
Sea Trail features 18-hole courses designed by Dan Maples, Rees Jones and Willard Byrd, which all opened between 1986 and 1990. The courses and two clubhouses, including one that contains Magnolia’s Restaurant, are still owned by Chinaway.
The courses are part of the Myrtle Beach Golf Trail cooperative that is overseen by East Coast Golf Management.
To read the full story, click here.
