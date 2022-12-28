Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine.
Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh.
That was not only the way affable head pro AJ Sawyer welcomed guests with his innate sense of customer service, it was simply his nature.
The Myrtle Beach golf industry, his customers and his family are mourning the loss of the genial pro and father of two teenagers this holiday season, as Andrew J. ‘AJ’ Sawyer died at the age of 45 last week due to an apparent heart attack.
“He was a big guy with a big laugh and a big smile. People loved him,” said Craig Kenley, who hired the 6-foot-4 Sawyer for his initial job in the golf industry in 1998 as an assistant at Black Bear Golf Club. “He just understood people. Even if AJ was having a bad day or not he was always smiling. He always had a good attitude. He was a good employee, good friend and a good dude.”
Sawyer became well known as a fixture at Indigo Creek, where he spent the last 22 years, most of them as the head pro.
“He was larger than life and great to be around. You never had a bad day when you were around him,” said Indigo Creek managing partner Chuck Hutchinson. “When you meet somebody that makes you laugh every day that certainly helps going to work every day and makes things better.”
Condolences online from Indigo Creek members, residents, snowbirds and other acquaintances expressed appreciation for the person Sawyer was.
