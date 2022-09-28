High schools from Horry County area set to kick off Wednesday evening — two days earlier than scheduled due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the area Friday and Saturday.
This week's guide to early high school football games.
Here are live scoreboard updates from the games:
West Florence 3 Myrtle Beach 7 (Q2)
Dillon at Loris
St. James at Conway
NMB at Wilson
Aynor at Manning
Sumter 7 Socastee 7 (Q1)
Monday
Green Sea Floyds will face Lake View at home. Kick off is 7 p.m.
