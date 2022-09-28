916 Loris Conway football_JM04.JPG

Loris’ Jackson Huff hands off to La’Ontray Knox in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Loris Lions won 13-7. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

High schools from Horry County area set to kick off Wednesday evening — two days earlier than scheduled due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the area Friday and Saturday.

This week's guide to early high school football games.

Here are live scoreboard updates from the games:

West Florence 3 Myrtle Beach 7 (Q2)

Dillon at Loris

St. James at Conway

NMB at Wilson

Aynor at Manning

Sumter 7 Socastee 7 (Q1)

Monday

Green Sea Floyds will face Lake View at home. Kick off is 7 p.m.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

