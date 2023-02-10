If Emmanuel Deas didn’t walk into the wrong classroom, he might not be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday.
Aynor’s multi-sport standout — who is now committed to wrestle collegiately at Coker — didn’t have any experience with the sport of wrestling entering high school.
He had never tried on a pair of wrestling shoes or attempted a takedown.
But, sometimes the greatest opportunities are created by "accidents."
One misstep into that Aynor Wrestling interest meeting is all it took to start Deas’ journey of becoming one of the school’s top wrestlers in recent memory. Now, he is a part of a special multi-year run, one that has included two Lower State championships and a chance to win Aynor’s first-ever 3A team state title.
“I walked into the meeting by accident,” Deas said, remembering the encounter before his freshman year.
“Coach [Billy] Jones [Aynor’s head coach] saw me and he said 'hey, come here.' We sat down, he told us what wrestling was all about… I told him that if I didn’t make the basketball team, I would wrestle. I made the team, but I figured I would wrestle in high school. I tried it, and just fell in love with it.”
Now, Deas anchors the 220-pound weight class for Aynor and is undoubtedly considered the team’s leader, especially approaching Saturday’s state finals match against West Oak.
The Blue Jackets won their second-straight Lower State title on Wednesday, dominating Gilbert in a 53-18 win that clinched their spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. finals at Dreher High School.
Aynor has been here before.
In fact, if you were loosely reading the script, you might think you were reading last year’s story.
In February 2022, Aynor defeated Gilbert in the Lower State finals — its first-ever Lower State championship — to advance to the state finals for a chance to win the school’s first-ever team state title.
In February 2023, Aynor beat Gilbert in the Lower State finals — this time, to collect back-to-back honors — to advance into the state finals and win the school’s first state title.
Now, for the second year in a row, it will be West Oak standing in the way of that goal.
“Sometimes, you sit and wonder how we got back here so fast,” Jones said of the rematch with West Oak. “In some ways, it feels like we were just right here. But in other ways, it has been a very, very long season to get to where we are at.
“This year was a little bit different. I was telling my athletic director before the Lower State [championship] match, that it’s different when you’re the one being hunted instead of the one who has nothing to lose and you’ve never been there. Last year, we were at the point where we had never been there before. We were just having fun. Now, it’s a little bit different.”
Even still, Jones sees plenty of similarities in this year’s squad when he compares it to the 2021-22 version.
To start, there are plenty of familiar faces. As many as eight Blue Jackets who wrestled in last year’s finals match could suit up for Aynor on Saturday.
To say they have “been here before” would be, in this situation, quite literal.
But for Jones, he’s more encouraged with the team’s outlook and mindset rather than the simple fact that there is familiarity with the process.
For him and the rest of the staff, the team’s progression has been marked by a noticeable energy on the mat.
“One of the things I’ve noticed lately … in the beginning of the year, when we got down, we would be discouraged,” Jones said. “We’d not necessarily give up, but we weren’t giving everything we had and believing that we could win an individual match or even as a team. But, as the year has gone along, things can get close but our team doesn’t panic. They know we have what it takes to just keep fighting.”
That mentality exists up and down the lineup, but it often is sparked by Deas.
A multiple-year, two-way starter for Aynor’s football program, Deas receives high praise from just about anybody involved with the school.
His wrestling career has been brief compared to his experience on the gridiron, but it hasn’t taken long for him to become an example for future Blue Jacket wrestlers for years to come.
West Oak forfeited the state finals bout at 220 pounds last year, leaving Deas as the only Aynor wrestler not able to compete in that match.
This year is a chance to rewrite the script in many ways. And for Jones, that is one of the things that will make Saturday special.
“I am so excited for him,” Jones said of Deas. “I know last year there was such a disappointment for him being the only one not being able to wrestle in the finals. It’s eaten at him all year, and if there’s anyone here that’s excited about Saturday, it’s him.
“He’s just an anchor on and off the mat… He is the true definition of captain.”
Saturday presents no light task.
West Oak continues to be dominant. It rolled through its Upper State competition and there’s no reason to believe that the team from Westminster will provide anything different than what Aynor saw in 2022.
However, perhaps expectedly, this year has a different feeling.
Sure, the Blue Jackets have been here before. But now, there’s a chance for the script to have a different ending.
Aynor Wrestling has never won a 3A team state title.
That’s a sentence Deas hopes will never be spoken again once Saturday night rolls around.
“One of my favorite quotes is 'leave no doubt.' It’s even written in my headgear,” Deas said.
“Like Coach Jones said, we are being hunted… I feel like because of that, and the fact we didn’t get the state title last year, we are a lot hungrier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.