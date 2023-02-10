If Emmanuel Deas didn’t walk into the wrong classroom, he might not be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday.

Aynor’s multi-sport standout — who is now committed to wrestle collegiately at Coker — didn’t have any experience with the sport of wrestling entering high school.

He had never tried on a pair of wrestling shoes or attempted a takedown.

But, sometimes the greatest opportunities are created by "accidents."

One misstep into that Aynor Wrestling interest meeting is all it took to start Deas’ journey of becoming one of the school’s top wrestlers in recent memory. Now, he is a part of a special multi-year run, one that has included two Lower State championships and a chance to win Aynor’s first-ever 3A team state title.

“I walked into the meeting by accident,” Deas said, remembering the encounter before his freshman year.

“Coach [Billy] Jones [Aynor’s head coach] saw me and he said 'hey, come here.' We sat down, he told us what wrestling was all about… I told him that if I didn’t make the basketball team, I would wrestle. I made the team, but I figured I would wrestle in high school. I tried it, and just fell in love with it.”

Now, Deas anchors the 220-pound weight class for Aynor and is undoubtedly considered the team’s leader, especially approaching Saturday’s state finals match against West Oak.

The Blue Jackets won their second-straight Lower State title on Wednesday, dominating Gilbert in a 53-18 win that clinched their spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. finals at Dreher High School.

Aynor has been here before.

In fact, if you were loosely reading the script, you might think you were reading last year’s story.

In February 2022, Aynor defeated Gilbert in the Lower State finals — its first-ever Lower State championship — to advance to the state finals for a chance to win the school’s first-ever team state title.

In February 2023, Aynor beat Gilbert in the Lower State finals — this time, to collect back-to-back honors — to advance into the state finals and win the school’s first state title.