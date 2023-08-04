Tray Knox is, in the words of Loris coach Greg Mance, a “dude.”
The talented senior racked up three touchdowns as the Lions rallied for a 28-20 win over Myrtle Beach in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Knox lined up at wide receiver, tailback, cornerback and on special teams. It seemed like he was everywhere.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” Knox said. “We do that in practice every day.”
Knox caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Zamire Gerald, had touchdowns runs of 15 and 21 yards and broke up a Myrtle Beach pass in the end zone.
“He’s a football player, man,” Mance said. “The guy at No. 1 is a dude for us.”
Knox, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, wore No. 3 previously. Yet he downplayed the description given by his coach.
“I appreciate that coming from him,” Knox said. “But I'm not any different from the other guys. I am a leader.”
Mance was enthused altogether as the Lions were able to bounce back from a two-touchdown deficit.
“I'm real proud of the kids,” Mance said. “We got down 14-0 and we kept battling, kept competing.”
There were some bright moments for the Seahawks.
Junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe threw two touchdown passes and set up the Seahawks’ third score with a long throw.
“We saw some good things,” said Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson. “We saw some bad things. A little disappointed we got up 14-0 and didn’t take advantage of it. Hopefully, we can learn from this and get better in a hurry.”
This was a full dress rehearsal with four 12-minute quarters and officials, just like on and Friday night.
In case anyone wondered if they took it seriously, Wilson drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for bringing an iPad on the field to buttress an argument he was making with the officials and the Lions’ D.J. Gibbs slammed the ball to the turf after being pushed out of bounds following a long pass play.
Things tilted decisively toward Loris after that 14-0 hole but the Lions didn't take their first lead until sophomore linebacker Landon Conner tackled Antonio Brown in the end zone for a safety, making it 22-20, in the fourth quarter. That was the first snap after the Seahawks’ Malachi Washington had to fall on the ball at the 2-yard-line on a kickoff.
Knox’s third touchdown helped ice it for the Lions.
“When we got down 14-0, we didn't give up,” Knox said. “You’ve got to have that mentality, especially with a good team like Myrtle Beach.”
The Seahawks shined early as a steady drizzle fell from the sky. Washington took a short swing pass from Goodroe and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, Goodroe rolled to his right and fired a 22-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-5 wide receiver John Simmons and the Seahawks led 14-0.
“We’re growing at that position and he had all the first-team reps tonight,” Wilson said. “He did some good things. It's a work in progress. He’s real inexperienced. Hopefully, he’ll grow and get even better.”
Just when it looked like Myrtle Beach would run away, Gerald fired his long touchdown strike to Knox.
Gabriel threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Damarius Campbell and hit Zhimire Herring with the two-point conversion as Loris pulled even in the third quarter.
Goodroe displayed a nice touch when he dropped in a long pass to Raveon Green over tight coverage from Gibbs. Washington, taking a direct snap in the wildcat and scored from the 2 on the next play to give Myrtle Beach a 20-14 lead.
Loris tied it once again when Knox scored on a 15-yard run. Knox used a spin move to break free of a tackler and lunged into the end zone to complete the highlight reel play.
“He’s a player,” Mance said.
