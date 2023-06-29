The 2023 CNB Kickoff Classic is officially set to ring in the “football new year” in Horry County.
This year’s season-opening event will be hosted Friday, Aug. 11, once again at Coastal Carolina University. Area coaches and Conway National Bank officials are expecting, with the event back on the campus of CCU, that it could hit record attendance numbers.
This year’s event will feature the same 10 participating schools that competed in 2022, and it will also feature a new start time: 7 p.m.
Coaches and event officials believe the new start time will cut down on heat-related concerns and make the event more accessible.
“Attendance last year is the largest that we’ve had, and we’re hoping that trend is going to continue this year,” said Terrance Herriott, vice president of the Conway National Bank and co-organizer of the Kickoff Classic. “We’re ready to have people coming back out for fellowship and enjoying football again.”
The 10 participating teams will remain the same:
- Aynor
- Carolina Forest
- Conway
- Green Sea Floyds
- Loris
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
- Socastee
- St. James
- Waccamaw
The event organizers will finalize the jamboree pairings in the coming weeks.
The Kickoff Classic, which has been a season-opening staple in the area since 1990, is viewed each year as the official start to the Horry County football schedule.
The biggest change to the event this year will be that updated start time, which Herriott expects will be a significant factor in helping the event be more community-friendly and enjoyable for all involved.
“We talked with the coaches, and we asked them for their feedback… we wanted to make sure there wouldn’t be a delay for them or the community,” Herriott said. “After that talk, it was determined that the best course of action would be to bump back the start time with hopes that the humidity would be down enough. We want to open the gates at 6 p.m. and then start the game and get rolling at 7 p.m.”
Event organizers are still planning and finalizing ticket information. As has been the case in the past, fans will be able to purchase tickets online as well as in any of Conway National Bank’s 15 locations in the weeks prior to the event.
The Classic acts as a final tune-up for area teams before Week 0, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18.
