Brad Booth arrived early at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center on Saturday, ready to fulfill meaningful plans that had been in the making for nearly three years.

To make things happen, it required labor in the little things.

The first ever Booth & Co. Speed, Agility and Football Mini Camp took place in Conway over the weekend, an event that hosted almost 90 area youth athletes who had the opportunity to learn from high-level football standouts.

Before 9 a.m., current NFL players were carrying bulk packages of Gatorade across the field to prepare for campers. Former UCLA and Alabama football standouts were hanging posters and greeting local faces.

It was a family atmosphere, something Booth, current strength and conditioning coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University, had in mind when he and other former Conway High football players had the idea for the camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were actually shocked at the turnout and it meant so much to us,” Booth said. “It was surreal seeing how full the field was with young guys from this region who just wanted to get better and have fun… I told my staff before the start that we are tied to this as a group so it had to be good, and we just meshed together and got it done.”

The staff Booth mentions is more like a family to him.

And to the local youth who experienced the camp, they were more like superstars.

Among the clinicians were Bryan Edwards, current wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, and Jaylen Moody, the University of Alabama standout linebacker who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two former Conway High stars didn’t show up because they had to.

It was seemingly a no-brainer, a sentiment that was echoed by every athlete who helped out at Booth’s first clinic.

“It’s a great feeling, any time you can be back in the place where you’re from and see all of these kids,” Edwards said. “To be able to give back to them is a really good thing. I’m so thankful that Brad put this together so we could all come back and contribute to the community.