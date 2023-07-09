Brad Booth arrived early at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center on Saturday, ready to fulfill meaningful plans that had been in the making for nearly three years.
To make things happen, it required labor in the little things.
The first ever Booth & Co. Speed, Agility and Football Mini Camp took place in Conway over the weekend, an event that hosted almost 90 area youth athletes who had the opportunity to learn from high-level football standouts.
Before 9 a.m., current NFL players were carrying bulk packages of Gatorade across the field to prepare for campers. Former UCLA and Alabama football standouts were hanging posters and greeting local faces.
It was a family atmosphere, something Booth, current strength and conditioning coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University, had in mind when he and other former Conway High football players had the idea for the camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were actually shocked at the turnout and it meant so much to us,” Booth said. “It was surreal seeing how full the field was with young guys from this region who just wanted to get better and have fun… I told my staff before the start that we are tied to this as a group so it had to be good, and we just meshed together and got it done.”
The staff Booth mentions is more like a family to him.
And to the local youth who experienced the camp, they were more like superstars.
Among the clinicians were Bryan Edwards, current wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, and Jaylen Moody, the University of Alabama standout linebacker who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The two former Conway High stars didn’t show up because they had to.
It was seemingly a no-brainer, a sentiment that was echoed by every athlete who helped out at Booth’s first clinic.
“It’s a great feeling, any time you can be back in the place where you’re from and see all of these kids,” Edwards said. “To be able to give back to them is a really good thing. I’m so thankful that Brad put this together so we could all come back and contribute to the community.
“Any time you can see young kids doing something positive and building toward the future, it’s a great thing.”
For Booth and his group of clinicians, the event was much more than a football camp.
Sure, there were speed and agility drills that were designed specifically toward youth athletic development. There were even position-specific stations on the field throughout the day to give personalized experiences and lessons to each athlete.
But the overwhelming theme of the camp was clear: serving a local community that is filled with loyal, family-first individuals.
“This is my home. I grew up here,” Moody said. “I’m back here with my brothers. We all grew up together, and we all wanted to do something to give back to the kids… It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a while, so it’s surreal that we were able to put it in motion and do it here at home.”
Ashley Smith, the director of parks and recreation for the city of Conway, said the decision to allow Booth to host the camp at the recreation complex was an easy one.
He says events like Saturday’s create the impactful, locally focused moments that will last.
“These young men are what Conway is all about,” he said of Booth and the clinicians. “I’ve been around a long time and I hear a lot about people talking about doing something for the community. These guys have actually done it and will continue to do it. Brad and this group are role models for our kids in this community, and we really appreciate that.”
Booth said he has plans for more camps in the future. And his goals, ultimately, are much bigger in terms of a local impact.
But for now, he said simply being able to say he hosted the event brings him joy.
The dream was made a reality.
And after three years of planning, a successful morning camp was surely the talk of the town for dozens of local youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.