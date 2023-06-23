Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
JOHNSONVILLE | Wellman Club closed in 2010, and remained closed for the past 13 years.
For most former golf courses, that extended period of being shuttered would put the property in a state of no return, with either unbridled nature or redevelopment replacing tee boxes, fairways, greens and bunkers.
But many in the city of Johnsonville kept the faith.
Some residents and a former course employee never gave up hope on a return of golf to the property.
Their belief and resolve were rewarded on June 1 when the reinvented Wellman Club opened as a municipal course owned by Florence County and leased by the city of Johnsonville following a $5 million restoration.
“When I heard that somebody wanted to buy it and it was going to reopen, it was like a dream come true to be honest with you,” Bobby Hirst said, “because I was that close to quitting. I just couldn’t do it anymore. . . . I still can’t believe it’s open.”
Hirst is a former Wellman Club employee who retired when it closed, yet he maintained the property to retain the definition of the course layout for about 11 years with the financial and sometimes physical help of others.
To read the full story, click here.
