Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The expected imminent arrival of Hurricane Idalia has led organizers of the 40th PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship to cancel Thursday's fourth round.
The world's largest single-site golf tournament features more than 3,200 players this year and is being played on 52 Grand Strand courses.
The event will be cut from 72 to 54 holes for most players, with Wednesday morning's third round now being the final round prior to Friday's championship 18 holes playoff for flight winners at the Grande Dunes Resort Course, which is still scheduled to be played.
Participants can still party each night, as the World's Largest 19th Hole expo and cocktail party at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center is still scheduled to be held each night through Thursday featuring food, drinks, entertainment, activities, merchandise and exhibitors.
