The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University is about to elevate its standing in the Myrtle Beach golf market with some course changes and improvements, and the building of a grand clubhouse that will serve as a learning facility.

A redesign of the par-4 ninth hole and the leveling and regrassing of the driving range that begins a tee renovation project are underway, and the building of a 16,000-square-foot clubhouse is expected to commence as early as next May. Reflecting its purpose, it will be called the CCU PGA Academic Learning Center at the Hackler Course.

The course has been open for 55 years and the clubhouse is believed to be the original building.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Hackler Course general manager Chuck Johns said. “We’ve been wanting [a new clubhouse] a long time and we’re just happy that it’s happened. This is old. You can’t really do much with it.”

The project, along with a major upgrade to the university’s library, is being funded through the school’s issuing of an $11.25 million bond that will be paid off annually by 2037.

The bond is backed by the Horry County Higher Education Commission, which receives a small portion of county property tax revenue each year and has recently used funds to finance large projects on CCU’s campus.

The Hackler Course is a 6,886-yard Gene Hamm design that opened in 1968 as Quail Creek Golf Club. Local course architect Craig Schreiner oversaw a fairly extensive renovation project in 2011.

Johns has been at the course since 2005, when CCU took the course over through a lease agreement before renaming it after the late Gen. James Hackler and purchasing it in 2010.

