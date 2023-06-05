CONWAY | Coastal Carolina won three straight games over two days in the loser’s bracket of the NCAA Conway Regional to force Monday night’s winner-take-all championship game.

And Teal Nation showed up en masse to support the comeback Chanticleers, filling Springs Brooks Stadium for a sellout crowd of more than 5,100, setting a new stadium record by nearly 1,000 spectators.

None of that bothered Duke.

The anticipation for the title game outshined the actual contest, as the Blue Devils’ outstanding pitching staff held the Chants to one hit through eight innings and five hits total, while their offense pounded out 13 hits to take a 12-3 win.

“Tonight was one of those best nights of my life and worst nights of my life,” said 28-year CCU head coach Gary Gilmore. “I’ve been waiting my whole entire career to see this place jammed with that many people excited about our program, excited about what’s going on. Then the worst part is we weren’t able to deliver.”

Duke zapped the energy from the crowd early, as Alex Stone’s three-run homer in the third inning gave the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead, and Duke righthanded starter Alex Dow retired three straight batters after CCU had two runners on and no outs in an attempt to answer in the next half inning.

Duke scored at least one run in five consecutive innings from the second through the sixth to build an 11-0 lead. Three of the 13 hits were home runs, as MJ Metz opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and Giovanni DiGiacomo added a solo shot in the fifth.

CCU (42-21) completes a season that included a Sun Belt Conference regular season title, a national ranking as high as No. 5, a 10th seed in the NCAA playoffs, and the fifth home regional in program history.

Following a lot of player turnover from a team that reached the Monday championship game of a 2022 regional at East Carolina, CCU welcomed 11 freshmen and 11 transfers to the team this season.