CONWAY | Coastal Carolina won three straight games over two days in the loser’s bracket of the NCAA Conway Regional to force Monday night’s winner-take-all championship game.
And Teal Nation showed up en masse to support the comeback Chanticleers, filling Springs Brooks Stadium for a sellout crowd of more than 5,100, setting a new stadium record by nearly 1,000 spectators.
None of that bothered Duke.
The anticipation for the title game outshined the actual contest, as the Blue Devils’ outstanding pitching staff held the Chants to one hit through eight innings and five hits total, while their offense pounded out 13 hits to take a 12-3 win.
“Tonight was one of those best nights of my life and worst nights of my life,” said 28-year CCU head coach Gary Gilmore. “I’ve been waiting my whole entire career to see this place jammed with that many people excited about our program, excited about what’s going on. Then the worst part is we weren’t able to deliver.”
Duke zapped the energy from the crowd early, as Alex Stone’s three-run homer in the third inning gave the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead, and Duke righthanded starter Alex Dow retired three straight batters after CCU had two runners on and no outs in an attempt to answer in the next half inning.
Duke scored at least one run in five consecutive innings from the second through the sixth to build an 11-0 lead. Three of the 13 hits were home runs, as MJ Metz opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and Giovanni DiGiacomo added a solo shot in the fifth.
CCU (42-21) completes a season that included a Sun Belt Conference regular season title, a national ranking as high as No. 5, a 10th seed in the NCAA playoffs, and the fifth home regional in program history.
Following a lot of player turnover from a team that reached the Monday championship game of a 2022 regional at East Carolina, CCU welcomed 11 freshmen and 11 transfers to the team this season.
“This team has been so enjoyable to coach,” said Gilmore, who added that he told his wife in February he feared it would be “the most miserable” season of his career because of the uncertainty. “It’s been a blast being around these guys. All teams aren’t eager to learn. Sometimes you have guys that come in as a new group and they think they know it all, and it takes them to fail before they start to learn. This group was hungry to learn from Day 1.”
Anticlimactic final
Metz hit his 17th home run of the season and fourth of the regional – he hit three Friday against UNC Wilmington – despite playing with a torn ACL in his left knee. The grad student who transferred to Duke from Division III Trinity College met with Blue Devils coach Chris Pollard on Thursday to determine if he would even be on the regional roster with his injury, and he was named the regional Most Outstanding Player with eight RBI in four games.
“He said, ‘I think I can do it. I don’t know if I can run the bases but I feel like I can hit,’ “ Pollard said. “I said, ‘Well if you hit it over the fence you don’t have to worry about running the bases,’ and he did that a lot this weekend. . . . He’s been such an emotional leader. These [several] guys that have transferred in from small schools, they have brought so much gratitude and Metz embodies that."
Stone, who entered the regional with a 30-game hitting streak before going hitless Friday against UNC Wilmington, homered for the third time in 12 innings and less than 24 hours against the Chants when he cleared the left-center field fence in the third. He homered twice in an 8-6 loss to CCU Sunday night.
Duke would add two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Both teams started their Friday night starters on the mound Monday.
Duke grad student righthander Alex Gow (3-3, 4.95 ERA in 15 starts) threw 4 1/3 innings Friday when he allowed six hits and three runs while throwing 64 pitches.
CCU freshman lefthander Liam Doyle (3-0, 3.83 ERA, 6 starts/22 appearances) threw 99 pitches in six no-hit innings Friday.
Dow cruised through four innings before being replaced, allowing only four baserunners on three walks and a single while striking out seven, including four in a row at one point between the second and third innings. He transferred to Duke in the offseason from Division III Kenyon University.
"I looked at today as maybe the last chance I'd ever get to pick up a baseball in a uniform and go compete, and that means a lot to me," Dow said. ". . . I was playing baseball next to a corn field in Ohio for four years. So just throughout the year I got more and more accustomed to [DI baseball]."
Doyle lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing four baserunners on a walk and three hits, and in the end was charged with three runs when he was accountable for two runners who scored on Stone’s home run off Darin Horn.
“In all reality, losing that game to Rider [Friday night] was kind of a death blow for us pitching-wise just in the depth piece,” Gilmore said. “For me to have to ask Liam Doyle to come back on two days’ rest was really asking a lot. At the end of the day we just didn’t have quite enough in the tank to beat an extremely physical, veteran team with tons of pitching.”
Coastal scored its three runs on four hits in the ninth inning.
Perhaps the highlight of the contest for the Chants was the emotional exit of super senior second baseman Payton Eeles with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as he received a standing ovation and hugs from Gilmore and his teammates after being replaced in the field by Orlando Pena.
"That moment was something I'll never forget for the rest of my life and I thank God for it," Eeles said. "It has been an incredible year and I can't thank everyone enough here, teammates and coaches."
Eeles batted a team-high .374 for the Chants this season with 92 hits and 45 walks, scored a team-high 74 runs and stole 42 bases on 48 attempts after transferring prior to the season from NAIA school Cedarville University.
“No team would be anywhere without certain people. I can tell you right now, there’s no doubt in my mind we are not anywhere close to where we are right now if this guy here hadn’t shown up to play here, and it’s as much about his ability as it is his makeup,” Gilmore said of the diminutive Eeles. “He sets the tone for this team, he really does. His two-strike hits, the way he competes, the way he does things, it rubs off on all those young guys every single day. I can’t thank him enough.”
Making the all-regional team for the Chants were Eeles, catcher Caden Bodine, first baseman Zack Beach, outfielder Graham Brown and pitcher Riley Eikhoff.
Duke (38-22) will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face Virginia in the best-of-three all-ACC Super Regional series that will be played Friday through Sunday (if necessary).
Virginia (48-12) won the ACC Coastal Division and finished third overall in the conference with a 19-11 league record, and the Cavaliers have the advantage of having wrapped up their home regional on Sunday with an 8-3 win over East Carolina. Duke finished fifth overall in the ACC with a 16-13 record, including taking two of three at Virginia in the teams' only meetings this season.
Looking ahead to 2024
Depending on what current and incoming players are selected in the MLB Draft in July and their decisions on their futures, and how the Chants fare in the transfer portal, Gilmore said he believes the team could be ranked in the top 15 in the nation at the outset of next season.
He said the Chants could return “about 60 to 70 percent of the most productive players on the team.”
“I hope the community won’t give up on us because this team will be back,” Gilmore said. “I don’t want to jinx it, but I mean I’m going to be very disappointed if we’re not back knocking on the door again next year. We have the foundation and if the guys coming in live up to what we believe they can do, we should be right back here with another opportunity to see if we can break through.“
The returnees are expected to include Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Caden Bodine, who batted .367 on the season with power and plate discipline that led to a .456 on-base percentage. He had 11 hits and seven RBI in the regional.
“It was amazing [this year],” Bodine said. “I thank the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to stay out there and continue to do what I do, and I appreciate them with all my heart.”
Gilmore is trying to bolster the pitching staff through recruiting with some junior college transfers, and hopes to land a top starter.
But he didn’t have much luck trying to land a Friday or Saturday starter last offseason among the pitchers in the portal.
“As great as the portal is in some ways, when you go out and try to land that guy that can pitch on the weekend for you, I’m being very honest, we don’t have the NIL [money] and the things the big schools have at this point to land that Friday night guy, and we tried last summer, all summer long,” Gilmore said. “. . . So we had to kind of change course this recruiting season and we went after junior college guys and people we hope we can hold onto through the draft and don’t have to deal with that mess.
“Hopefully that will be a formula that this next team can have and that Kevin [Schnall] can use moving forward after next year. All mid-majors have to figure out what their niche is in this new world order that we have. Last summer that part didn’t work out exactly right for us.”
Gilmore said this week that he will retire from coaching after next season, and he expects Schnall, his former player and 20-year assistant over two stints at CCU, to take over as head coach.
