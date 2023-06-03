Tony Mills was scrolling through his Facebook news feed, and he couldn’t help but smile.

The Aynor softball head coach had just led his team to the 2023 3A state title, and there were plenty of celebratory talking points both around town and online. Fans discussed things like the team’s dominant pitching performances and late-game fireworks.

All of those on-field moments in Aynor’s storybook season were special. There’s no doubting that. But that’s not what seemed to have Mills’ attention in the days following the championship win.

Rather, he particularly took notice of the photos he kept seeing of the girls on his team — most who have been playing in Aynor recreation programs since they were as young as five or six years old — celebrating with their families.

Mills won’t lead a conversation bragging on his team’s eye-popping stats or record-breaking numbers.

He will, however, brag about how his Aynor team represents more than just the sport of softball.

A community that cares

There’s just something about the town of Aynor that fits high school sports.

The small-town environment — sure, that helps.

But if you ask someone like Mills about the town of Aynor, he immediately mentions the thing that makes most small towns what they are: the people.

“There’s a sense of pride in this community,” Mills said. “Even if you don’t have a kid, we have people coming to our games. They have kids who are grown and have left home, but they love ball and they love supporting their community. They love seeing young people doing well and reaping the benefits of doing the right thing. It’s just really cool.

“These teachers and these people in this community, they’re the ones you go to church with. They’re the ones who you see out when you’re eating your Sunday dinner out somewhere. These teachers and people in the community come to our games and support these kids. They’re the same ones who supported them growing up in the recreation department.”