Tony Mills was scrolling through his Facebook news feed, and he couldn’t help but smile.
The Aynor softball head coach had just led his team to the 2023 3A state title, and there were plenty of celebratory talking points both around town and online. Fans discussed things like the team’s dominant pitching performances and late-game fireworks.
All of those on-field moments in Aynor’s storybook season were special. There’s no doubting that. But that’s not what seemed to have Mills’ attention in the days following the championship win.
Rather, he particularly took notice of the photos he kept seeing of the girls on his team — most who have been playing in Aynor recreation programs since they were as young as five or six years old — celebrating with their families.
Mills won’t lead a conversation bragging on his team’s eye-popping stats or record-breaking numbers.
He will, however, brag about how his Aynor team represents more than just the sport of softball.
A community that cares
There’s just something about the town of Aynor that fits high school sports.
The small-town environment — sure, that helps.
But if you ask someone like Mills about the town of Aynor, he immediately mentions the thing that makes most small towns what they are: the people.
“There’s a sense of pride in this community,” Mills said. “Even if you don’t have a kid, we have people coming to our games. They have kids who are grown and have left home, but they love ball and they love supporting their community. They love seeing young people doing well and reaping the benefits of doing the right thing. It’s just really cool.
“These teachers and these people in this community, they’re the ones you go to church with. They’re the ones who you see out when you’re eating your Sunday dinner out somewhere. These teachers and people in the community come to our games and support these kids. They’re the same ones who supported them growing up in the recreation department.”
The same families who sit across from members of Aynor’s softball team at local restaurants — like Ned’s or Santino’s — are the same ones who packed up their cars, shut down their businesses early and traveled to support the Blue Jackets on the road in the postseason.
A trip to Anderson County for Game 2 of the state finals? Aynor showed up.
A championship game at White Knoll in Lexington? Aynor showed up.
It’s what the town understands — hometown pride. And that fact was not lost on this year’s team through 2023’s run.
“In this town, everybody knows everybody. Everybody you see, when you walk in anywhere, they’re saying congratulations and hugging your neck,” said Ryanne Ellis, one of the team’s two graduating seniors. “I think it means just as much to them as it does to the players. They’ve been rooting for us this whole time.”
Just a few days after winning the state title, Mills walked into a local store to take care of a repair on his vehicle.
Immediately, the recognition and comments began.
The Aynor coach will tell you that tidbit not to highlight his own recognition — which, in truth, is probably beyond well-deserved for his work with the Blue Jackets.
Rather, Mills calls attention to the fact that Aynor is very much what it is thought to be: a small town with big-hearted individuals who understand that community still very much matters.
A championship culture years in the making
On Wednesday after the team’s championship, Mills took to Facebook for a post of his own.
He shared a photo of the team’s celebratory dinner with members of the local community with banners of youth softball championships hanging from the ceiling.
Part of Mills’ post read: “This state championship was won 10 years ago by our parents, past and present, that poured their time and energy into the Aynor Recreation Department!”
His note about Aynor’s ability to produce great athletes through its youth programs is one that he enjoys speaking about, and for good reason.
Talk to anyone around the softball field in Aynor and it won’t take long to hear about the fact that the 2023 state championship team had played more than a few innings of softball together over their careers. Many members of the team have been playing together since they first stepped foot onto a field.
That — Mills says — is the secret to winning ways.
“Aynor is very blessed to have a very strong recreation department. That’s where it all really starts for us,” Mills said.
“It goes to show you that hard work does pay off. Doing the right things does pay off. Staying the course does pay off. What these parents have invested in their kids and the recreation department in general is great. A lot of these kids have won state tournaments at the youth level… they’ve learned how to handle adversity and pressure at a young age. It’s nice watching them grow up and play together.”
That familiarity was significant for freshman Alivia Hess, who was named to the South Carolina 3A All-State team. Hess, who ended the year with a .404 batting average and a 0.94 ERA — including a win in game three of the state finals — says being able to be around Aynor softball teams that came before her helped prepare and motivate her.
“It’s really special. When we were younger, we all would always look up to the older girls who played for Aynor. When they won in 2015, we knew that is what we wanted. It helped us work really hard for this for our entire lives,” Hess said. “Whenever we play together, we all play loose because we know the talent everybody has and what they bring to the table for this team.”
In the Blue Jackets dugout, there’s a certain kind of pride surrounding the fact that this group has been building toward this goal for about a decade, the fact that Mills referenced in his social media post.
Rather than wishing for more, Mills has had his group embrace the fact that they have what they have — each other.
“In small towns, you get a lot of 1A, 2A and 3A schools, and you don’t get a whole lot of kids moving into these types of communities,” Mills described. “Out here in the rural part of the county, we don’t have anyone who moved in on this team. All of our kids are Aynor kids. They started out when they were about five years old playing tee ball here in Aynor.”
One element of Aynor’s tight-knit culture that would be hard to miss would be its faith-based motivation. If you’re at an Aynor softball game, you’ll hear walkup songs that you might hear at your local Sunday church service.
The Blue Jackets played Christian music and prayed throughout the year, something Mills said was a consistent athlete-led part of the culture that stuck, even to the final games of the year.
Following the team’s championship win, with well over 100 people still around and on the field, the entire group circled the infield — all the way to the grass area out to the outfield — and held hands to pray. Similarly, after the team’s loss in Game 2 of the state finals, which ended Aynor’s remarkable 29-game winning streak, a senior spoke up to pray with the team and provide a word of gratitude and encouragement.
“What a lot of people don’t get is that we’re out there to do a job,” Mills said. “Of course we want to win games. Don’t get me wrong. But this is not all about winning games. That’s not what it’s all about. It’s about trying to make an impact and trying to change someone’s life for the better. If you can do it through softball, that’s a great thing. And that’s what you’ve seen happen.”
Repeat on the mind
Days after winning the 3A state title, Mills’s phone lit up.
It was a text from the head coach of South Range High School in Canfield, Ohio, a team that the Blue Jackets hosted in a tournament back at the start of April. Aynor defeated South Range in one of the team’s most competitive games all season, a 7-6 win in eight innings.
Fast forward to the end of May, and South Range had lost just two games the rest of the regular season and was competing for an Ohio state championship.
The coach reached out to Mills for a simple message: congratulations, and thank you for making us a better team.
It was a gesture that meant a lot to Mills, and it was one that might have made him chuckle. Already, he’s received messages from girls on his team asking him who they’ll be playing next year, with South Range being one of those requests.
Just days out from the win, Mills has gotten texts about schedule inquiries, individual strength and agility offseason plans, ideas for next season and everything in between.
For Ellis, who along with Katie Goff makes up Aynor’s graduating duo, she’ll miss everything about playing with the Blue Jackets.
It all comes back to the culture — one she hopes is set up to win more state titles in the very near future.
“I’ve been emotional for the last few days knowing that I’m not going to be able to play with these girls any more. They’re like my little sisters, honestly, that’s what I feel like. A few of them texted me after graduation and told me how much they’re going to miss me. Some of them will FaceTime me at night and tell me good night,” Ellis said.
“I’m so excited for them… There’s so much talent on that team.”
Talent, a family atmosphere and a lot of hard work.
Those are just a few of the things that made this year’s Aynor team what it was: 2023 3A state champions.
