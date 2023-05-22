Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Eric Fisher is getting into the golf business to help himself, and help others.
Specifically, other veterans who might be going through the same travails that he is leaning on the game of golf to get through.
Fisher is a recent graduate of Coastal Carolina University’s PGA Golf Management Program, and his primary ambition is to work at an area course and teach fellow veterans the game, both individually and through free or inexpensive veterans programs that are available to them.
That includes the PGA of America’s PGA Hope, which has programming through Project Golf at Barefoot Resort, and the On Course Foundation, which has helped Fisher get to this point in his burgeoning golf career.
“I want to do more than just grow the sport of golf. I kind of want to show how golf can help you not just physically but mentally,” Fisher said. “. . . You don’t have to be the guy out there shooting 5, 6, 10 under par, you just need to go out there and have a good time. That’s what it’s about, it’s about having that good time and being able to share it with that person with you.”
Fisher has been using the game to help him overcome the effects of brain trauma caused primarily by an exploding mortar shell, and the depression, anxiety, migraines and PTSD that he carried with him following nearly 10 years in the Marines.
Golf has been a benefit, both the inherent traits of the game and camaraderie that it offers.
“Probably the biggest part of golf is the mental game. For me, as somebody with PTSD and anxiety, it kind of forces you to kind of step out of everything else,” he said. “Because when you’re swinging you can’t have 7,000 swing thoughts. You’ve kind of got to just have that one thing you focus on or even nothing.
“. . . People don’t realize how important muscle relaxation and breathing are when you’re playing golf, and that’s something that helps big time with anxiety and PTSD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.