Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The Wedgefield Plantation Country Club estate has American Revolutionary War history, a plethora of palatial live oaks that date to the first European settlers, a 50-year-old golf course, and maybe even a ghost or two.
It also has owners who over the past two years have revitalized the historic property with ambitious goals of greatly increasing traffic to multiple facets of the club, making it a stay and play destination, and elevating Wedgefield’s social status.
They are working toward those outcomes with an aggressive schedule of renovations, improvements and additions that began almost immediately after they purchased the club in October 2021 and are ongoing.
“It was a big decision whether we were going to buy it or not. It was really busted up,” Wedgefield partner David Crescenzo said. “We bought it because it was a great layout, a beautiful property, it just needed love – needed lots of love. I simply call it a labor of love because you really have to love the project to put the kind of effort that we’ve put into it.”
The other owners are David’s brother Phil Crescenzo, Phil’s son Christian, and Charleston National Golf Club owner Timothy Kane. Only Kane has previous golf business experience, but all of the owners are avid golfers and love the sport.
