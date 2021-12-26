Kameron Brown’s college football career spans seven years, five different offensive coordinators, three different head coaches, a season-ending injury and two colleges. It’s a career that the 25-year-old wide receiver said has been challenging from time to time, especially after seven years of the same old song.

“I’ve been through camps. I’ve been through a lot of practices, a lot of summers, man,” Brown said. “It’s been a challenge just trying to fight through some of the things repeatedly.”

Despite the challenges, Brown also called his career a blessing.

“Having the opportunity to be around a great group of guys every day, a great group of coaches every day and being around this community, it’s just been a blessing to play these seven years,” Brown said.

Brown’s career ironically started in the Lowcountry at Coastal Carolina’s Big South rival, Charleston Southern – then coached by current CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell. Brown said Chadwell is still same all these years later.

“He hasn’t changed one bit,” Brown laughed.

After taking a redshirt in his freshman year in 2015, Brown finally saw action in 2016, leading the Bucs in receiving yards with 540 to go with six touchdowns. That season, Brown was on the other side of the Surf Turf when a blocked extra point gave Charleston Southern a 59-58 win in double overtime. When asked about that game, Brown just laughed and shook his head.

“It’s crazy,” Brown said. “That’s something I talked about when I first got here [in 2020] because that was the first year for guys like C.J. [Brewer]. It was a great game, a great atmosphere. It’s just crazy to look back on now.”

Brown kept his consistency going into 2017, hauling in 25 catches for 552 yards, surpassing 1,000 career receiving yards in just two seasons. The 2017 season was also a special one for Brown, but in a non-football-related capacity.

Prior to a game against Elon on Sept. 16, 2017, Brown found out he was going to become a father.