Kameron Brown’s college football career spans seven years, five different offensive coordinators, three different head coaches, a season-ending injury and two colleges. It’s a career that the 25-year-old wide receiver said has been challenging from time to time, especially after seven years of the same old song.
“I’ve been through camps. I’ve been through a lot of practices, a lot of summers, man,” Brown said. “It’s been a challenge just trying to fight through some of the things repeatedly.”
Despite the challenges, Brown also called his career a blessing.
“Having the opportunity to be around a great group of guys every day, a great group of coaches every day and being around this community, it’s just been a blessing to play these seven years,” Brown said.
Brown’s career ironically started in the Lowcountry at Coastal Carolina’s Big South rival, Charleston Southern – then coached by current CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell. Brown said Chadwell is still same all these years later.
“He hasn’t changed one bit,” Brown laughed.
After taking a redshirt in his freshman year in 2015, Brown finally saw action in 2016, leading the Bucs in receiving yards with 540 to go with six touchdowns. That season, Brown was on the other side of the Surf Turf when a blocked extra point gave Charleston Southern a 59-58 win in double overtime. When asked about that game, Brown just laughed and shook his head.
“It’s crazy,” Brown said. “That’s something I talked about when I first got here [in 2020] because that was the first year for guys like C.J. [Brewer]. It was a great game, a great atmosphere. It’s just crazy to look back on now.”
Brown kept his consistency going into 2017, hauling in 25 catches for 552 yards, surpassing 1,000 career receiving yards in just two seasons. The 2017 season was also a special one for Brown, but in a non-football-related capacity.
Prior to a game against Elon on Sept. 16, 2017, Brown found out he was going to become a father.
“It was moments before game, I’m trying to relax, get my head on, watching college football on TV,” Brown recalled. “And then a message comes up across my phone.”
Brown said at first, he didn’t know how to take it.
“That’s big news,” Brown said. “Once I talked to my mom about it and got the feeling that everything was going to be alright, she backed me up on [the news]. It gave me piece of mind and I was able to go from there.”
After transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2020 as a grad transfer, it was unclear what the season was going to look like given the drastic changes the world had gone through amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being away from his son, Brown worked hard to balance seeing his son and dedicating himself to his studies, teammates and coaches.
“I was going home sometimes in the middle of the week after a practice and coming back the next morning just to make sure I was getting that time with my boy,” Brown said.
Brown added the coaching staff has been very understanding of Brown’s duties as a father.
“I talked to them all the time and if I need to go back home for anything, they’ve been very supportive of me,” Brown said. “I can’t thank them enough for that.”
The role of a father is not something that is typical among college athletes. However, it is something that Brown hasn’t complained about.
“I just try to find time to balance it all,” Brown said. “Trying to dedicate my time to my schoolwork. Trying to dedicate time to being an athlete and putting in time, perfecting my craft and then also being a father. That can never be absent. It’s never an option for me to be absent. I’ve got to find ways to balance all of them so that each area is getting the right amount of attention and the right amount of love.”
Another life-changing moment happened to Brown the following year in 2018 when he went to block a punt in practice and ended up tearing his UCL.
“I was going down to block the punt off the punter’s foot and as his force was coming up, mine was coming down and like, my hand kind of met the ball and it was kind of like, a jam-packed,” Brown recalled.
Brown ended up having to have Tommy John surgery, a common surgery among baseball pitchers.
“It was crazy to see me get that type of injury in football,” Brown said.
However, since Brown is a wide receiver and doesn’t throw the ball much, his physical therapy was different compared to that of pitchers.
“The good thing about the injury is I’m not a throwing type of guy,” Brown said. “My recovery wasn’t as tough as opposed to somebody that has to throw. It also happened on my non-dominant hand so it wasn’t really much of a hassle getting back into.”
When Brown came back to the gridiron, he made sure to leave his mark, recording 545 yards on 42 catches. His 10 receiving touchdowns in the 2019 season is still a Buccaneer single-season record. Despite the record-setting year, Brown described the 2019 season as an "up-and-down season."
“We were going through a coaching change, there were a lot of new faces,” Brown recalled. “I did get the opportunity to make some plays. Aside from that, I was just filled with emotion because I knew in my head that I was going to leave.”
The decision to leave Charleston Southern was not easy, he said.
“I was leaving behind something I was so used to,” Brown said. “I had family there. I was so familiar with the area. It was so hard for me to leave but ultimately I had to make the best decision for myself.”
Due to his injury in 2018, Brown was given a medical redshirt and was able to play a sixth year of college football. He opted to follow his original head coach — Chadwell — and joined the Chanticleers for the 2020 season. Chadwell played a vital role in bringing Brown to Conway.
“I already knew what I was going to get out of these coaches because they were all there when they recruited me at Charleston Southern,” Brown said.
Brown said he had a few big offers from Wake Forest, Virginia and Cincinnati when he re-opened his recruitment to play as a grad transfer. It was the familiarity that helped him choose Coastal Carolina.
“I knew everybody here,” Brown said. “And I was familiar with the area. This was an area where my family came and vacationed when I was younger. I knew what I was going to get from these coaches. I knew how they coached. I knew how they loved on their players. I knew it was bigger than football when it came to these coaches. It was a no-brainer.”
When he came to Coastal, Brown said there were several players he connected with right off the bat. Senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was one of those players.
“That’s my boy,” Brewer said. “He’s a great dude. He’s a great person, a great football player. A brother. It’s a bond we’ll have forever.”
Brewer said during practices, the two roommates talk smack to each other constantly.
“We literally talk junk 24/7,” Brewer said. “You can talk to the guys on the team, that’s literally all we do, even at the crib. Kam gets everybody going, especially the [defensive backs] and the secondary. He brought that mentality to our back end, which we needed.”
Brown’s family got bigger earlier this year with the birth of his second son in July. At a time where the COVID-19 pandemic is on the minds of millions of people, Brown said it was just putting focus and effort in making sure his kids were safe.
“If that’s making sure their faces are covered when they go in public, making sure they’re not anyone that’s sick, then that’s what we got to do,” Brown said. “We’re taking those necessary steps to make sure they’re safe and protect them from everything is what we have to do as parents. And my job as well is to make sure I’m in the situation to support them and be there for them.”
When Brown came to Coastal in 2020, there were already two seasoned receiving options in wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh and tight end Isaiah Likely.
“I know, everyone knows, the type of players those guys are,” Brown said. “Those guys deserve everything they got this year and everything they have coming. They’re ballplayers. That’s what they do. With me, I just had to find a way to fit in.”
Chadwell said what makes Brown a great team player is his ability to buy in to a program — something Brown did at both Coastal and Charleston Southern.
“He believed in us and what we were doing way back when and decided to be a part of it again,” Chadwell said.
Brown finished the 2020 season with 306 receiving yards and three touchdowns, coming up big for the Chants in key moments throughout the historic season for the Chants in 2020.
After the craziness that was the COVID-19 college football season in 2020, players were given an extra year of eligibility. With hopes of getting into the NFL, Brown took full advantage of the opportunity to build his case for the NFL Draft.
“I feel like I’m an NFL caliber player,” Brown said. “I feel like that’s something I can do. In order for me to do that and put myself in the best situation to do that, I felt that I needed to come back.”
Coming back for his seventh season of college football did come with a little bit of tomfoolery from his fellow teammates. Brewer said players call Brown the "Great-Papaw" of Coastal Carolina football.
“They call us super seniors the papaws, the godfathers. But [Brown] is the great godfather, the great papaw,” Brewer laughed.
When hearing the nicknames, Brown laughed and rolled his eyes, but he understands where it’s coming from.
“I’m probably the oldest guy on the team,” Brown said, smiling. “I get it. It comes with it.”
With that age and seventh year, Brown was able to put together a career year for himself in 2021, racking up a career-high 605 receiving yards. Brown came up big for the Chants in Coastal’s final home game of 2021 on Nov. 20 against Texas State, hauling in four catches, two of those being touchdowns, for 90 total yards in Coastal’s 35-21 win.
A pre-game speech to the receivers by CCU coach Tony Washington about the legacy they wanted to leave at Coastal motivated Brown to have the game he had that day.
“When the ball came to me and when the opportunity presented itself, I just tried to make every play that I could,” Brown said.
Following the Texas State game, Chadwell said he was happy for Brown and proud to see where he’s come from.
“Kam has been a good, consistent player for a long time,” Chadwell said. “He’s had a tremendous season. He’s given himself an opportunity to continue to play because he’s bought in to what he’s doing. He’s made some great plays for us.”
Brown finished his career at Coastal as a champion, helping guide the Chanticleers to their first-ever bowl win with a 47-41 victory in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 17.
When Brown came to Conway, it was on the heels of three straight losing seasons and back-to-back seasons of coming up a game short of bowl eligibility. Brewer said Brown was a spark the team needed to get better.
“With him coming in, he helped change this team,” Brewer said. “A lot of people don’t even realize it. He was one of the main factors that, coming in with Chadwell, helped change this team, our mentality and coming in with that ‘dawg mentality.’ We’re going to work our butts off, talk that junk and play ball how we’re supposed to. I’m glad he came in and trusted us in taking him under our wing and show him the way.”
Brown said he’s just happy to be a part of changing the culture of Coastal Carolina football.
“Nobody expected Coastal to play like we did last year,” Brown said. “We made a name for ourselves.”
Going forward, Brown is going to work on fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL. While there are some NFL scouts that may overlook him because of his stats or where he went to school, Brown knows what he brings to the table in terms of his work ethic and skill set.
“I’ve been overlooked my entire life and it’s been something I continue to get through,” Brown said. “For me, you’re looking at somebody that’s going to come in and compete every day. Somebody that’s going to make plays. Big frame. I got great speed, great hands. I’m gonna be honest – I’m a dawg. You can see it in the way I play.”
