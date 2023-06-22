Connor Schwalm fired a perfect spiral and Connor Kelly caught the end zone, in stride and about a step behind a Loris defender.
Their coach liked what he saw.
“Good throw,” said St. James coach Tommy Norwood. “Good catch.”
There were plenty of other moments like that as host Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Loris and St. James gathered for a morning of 7-on-7 scrimmages on Wednesday.
Nobody kept score but there was plenty of productivity. Coaches got to look at the passing game, which is what 7-on-7 is all about. There are no linemen, no blitzing - just work on the aerial aspect of football, which is increasingly what the game is about. Most teams run spread offenses.
“We’re seeing some separation in personnel,” said second-year North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill. “That’s obvious. That’s why we’re trying to play as many kids as we can. ... We need to develop some depth.”
Most of the work is still done in practices and in the weight room. Giving the players a scrimmage where they can go against other teams - often rivals - is a bonus. They wear helmets, tee shirts and shorts. There is no tackling - just two-hand touch when a receiver makes a catch.
“It gives the kids a chance to compete,” said Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris. “Gives them something to do. They get to see some very good teams, and some very good coaching staffs. They get tired of competing against themselves all the time.”
If the scrimmages showed anything, there’s plenty of talent at the skill positions.
Loris wide receiver Quantez Dyson made one of the better catches of the day, a leaping grab near the left pylon at the end zone. Schwalm, as one might expect of a veteran quarterback, made numerous accurate throws under the watchful eyes of the St. James coaching staff.
The defense had its moments, too.
North Myrtle Beach’s Campbell Kingston high-stepped it in the return after snagging an interception.
Carolina Forest’s Jamauri “Jam” Davis darted in front of a North Myrtle Beach receiver, grabbed an interception and his momentum carried him to the sideline. Davis ran a few yards along the track and hurdled a bench with enthusiasm as he headed back to the field.
“We’re just trying to get better, trying to build,” Davis said. “We’ve all got do our jobs and try to get back to where we were last year.”
The Panthers went 8-5 last season and reached the third round of the 5-A state playoffs.
Events like this help teams get a head start on the upcoming season.
“Just trying to work on technique, understand coverages,” said Loris coach Greg Mance. “It’s just trying to get everybody on the same page. ... We caught the ball, we made some nice throws. I'm pleased with it.”
There are, of course, limitations since linemen aren't part of it.
“We all know where football is won and lost - up front,” Morris said.
Getting on the Carolina Forest turf was especially satisfying to the Panthers, who normally work out on their practice field.
“It’s different out on our field,” Davis said.
When the teams left the field, they were a step closer to the start of the 2023 season.
