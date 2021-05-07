Hilton Head needed just one shot to take down Myrtle Beach.
The team's lone goal midway through the first half decided the second-round playoff match with the Seahawks.
“In my opinion, we were the better team,” Myrtle Beach coach Kevin Weidner said. “We had more opportunities and we just couldn’t finish.”
Despite trailing for much of the game, Myrtle Beach had opportunities to find an equalizer, with one shot sailing just over the bar in the final 10 minutes. Myrtle Beach also maintained much of the possession in the final 15 minutes but still couldn’t find that necessary goal.
“Our defense was solid and we did what we needed to do, but unfortunately we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Weidner said.
The loss Thursday ended a 12-game winning streak and put Myrtle Beach finishing the year at 15-3. Their coach said the playoff loss does not take away from the incredible season Myrtle Beach had.
“We’re a tight-knit group here,” Weidner said. “We have a really good group. We bond together very well.”
Weidner became emotional when talking about to his senior-laden team and how losing those nine players would be tough.
“Those nine girls man, they’re like my daughters,” Weidner said. “I love these girls. They’re going to go places. They have some good talent and they didn’t quit until the last second.”
