COLUMBIA - Aynor wrestling coach Bill Jones and his assistants strolled into the Dreher High School gym in sports coats, dress shirts and shoes in the hopes of throwing a celebration a short time later.
It wasn’t to be though as the Blue Jackets ran into a buzzsaw West Oak squad that pinned its way to a 54-18 victory in the Class 3A state championship Saturday afternoon. It was Aynor’s first wrestling finals appearance in school history. But given the team's youth, this might not be its last.
Tears flowed from several wrestlers in the post-match, but Jones had a pointed message to his team. He gathered them two different times to get his message across.
“They need to keep their heads up,” Jones said. “I asked them point-blank, ‘Did anybody leave anything on the mat?’ I said if they did, then they have to answer for it. But they didn’t. They fought hard and I’m proud of this team.”
Aynor (30-2) got off to the quick start it needed. The match started with the heavyweights, 285, and CJ Rabon earned a hard-fought 7-1 victory for a 3-0 lead. Jaret Edwards followed with a pin at 106 pounds and the Blue Jackets were off to a 9-0 lead after two matches.
The wheels fell off at 113 pounds though. Teague Strobel, the oldest son of West Oak coach Derek Strobel, earned a second period pin to start a stretch where the Warriors recorded pins in eight of 11 matches.
It’s that type of style — an in-your-face, attack all the time — that gave West Oak its sixth ever state title in first since 2018. Strobel was a longtime coach at Lexington and won a title in his first year at West Oak. He won a state title as Lexington’s coach in 2013.
“It’s been refreshing,” Derek Strobel said. “I was at a school for a long time. It’s something new. I got to West Oak and got reinvigorated.”
“We have a style of wrestling that a lot of people can’t keep up with. It's in your face for six minutes. If you’re not ready to go, it can be pretty tough. Our guys worked very hard to go six minutes if that is what they need to do.”
The other bright spots for the Blue Jackets came from Jedd Alan Hess and Emmanuel Deas. Hess tied the match at 12 points apiece after a 4-0 decision over Connor Wilson. That was the final win for Aynor until Deas was awarded a forfeit on the final match.
Aynor will return all but one starter from this season. Jones felt like his team learned a lot during this run to a state championship. If the Blue Jackets return for another appearance in the state finals soon, Jones and his staff might treat it more like a regular match and wear ordinary coaching attire.
“We have a future ahead of us. We only have one starting senior. We have a bright future. We have to keep going,” Jones said. “They learned family will push you further than you ever thought. They pulled together from start to finish. I’m proud of where they’re at.”
Results
106: Jaret Edwards (A) pin Abram Rogers (WO); 113: Teague Strobel (WO) pin Taylor Caroll (A); 120: Landon Allen (WO) pins John Michael Staples (A); 126: Jedd Alan Hess (A) def. Connor Wilson (WO), 4-0. 132: Jaxton Freeman (WO) def. Conner Lambert (A), 5-3. 138: Jeremy Dobbs pins (WO) Noah Johnson (A) 145: Cael Davis (WO) pins. Dylan Carroll (A). 152: Marcus Thaxton (WO) def. Tanner Carroll (A), 10-7 160: Dylan Burgess (WO) pins Ryder Soles (A) 170: Damien Thaxton (WO) pins. Cole Johnson 182: Josh Collins (WO) pins Ty Williams (A) 195: AJ Dickerson (WO) pins Riley Hucks (A). 220: Emmanuel Deas (A) wins by forfeit. 285: CJ Rabon (A) def. Jared Cruz (WO), 7-1
