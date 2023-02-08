Aynor defeated Gilbert 53-18 on Wednesday night to win the 3A lower state championship for the second year in a row.
In front of a spirited home crowd, the Blue Jackets won six matches via pin and another two by major decision, riding bonus points to punch their ticket to Saturday’s state finals match.
“These guys don’t quit, and I just love that about them,” Aynor head coach Billy Jones said after the win. “When the odds are stacked against them, they continue to push through. They didn’t quit, matches went our way, and it was just a great night.”
Aynor opened up the night with a pair of pins from Jaret Edwards (113 pounds) and Stephen Carroll (120 pounds) to ignite momentum early.
Gilbert bounced back at the next two weights, posting two first-period pins of their own, including one within the first two minutes from Leo Iniguez at 132 pounds to tie the match at 12.
The road team was able to light a spark — but after that bout at 132 pounds, the Blue Jackets were simply relentless.
Aynor went on to win 10 of the last 11 bouts, picking up the lower state crown in convincing fashion.
“We were behind each other all night," Gilbert head coach Mitch Hudson said. "We had 30 people weigh in tonight, and 29 people were always supporting that one on the mat. I think that’s the secret to a good team. But Aynor had that too. They have a solid team. It was as good as we could be tonight, but it just wasn’t enough.”
For Aynor, it was Dylan Carroll’s decision at 145 pounds that packed enough of a punch to help carry the rest of the night’s winning ways.
Carroll, wrestling against Gilbert’s JJ Brentlinger — who defeated Carroll last year — did just enough in an 8-7 win to secure the bout at 145 and, at the time, push Aynor’s team lead to six points.
“That 145-pound weight class, that was just two top-ranked guys going at it,” Jones said. “Their guy got the best of us last year, but we just didn’t quit. In my opinion, that was the turning point.”
Gilbert won with a pin at 152 pounds, but the rest of the way was dominated by the Blue Jackets.
Aynor collected key wins from Riley Hucks (195) and Emmanuel Deas (220), an upper-weight win streak that was finished off with a third-period win by fall from Malkihi Dozier (285).
Grace Williams finished up the night for Aynor at 106 pounds with a first-period pin of her own.
Gilbert had toss-up moments late — particularly in the early upper-weight bouts, but Aynor’s heavy pace ultimately proved to be the difference-maker.
“I don’t think our kids ever considered themselves out of the match,” Hudson said. “But we lost some toss-up matches and battles with ranked kids, and those set us back to come out on the short end.”
For Aynor, a trip to Saturday’s state finals awaits. The team will wrestle at Dreher High School against West Oak.
The goal is simple — do something Aynor hasn’t done before and win a 3A state title.
“We have to do to better than we did last year at the state tournament,” Jones said. “We’ll need to not give away unnecessary points, keep it close and have a chance at the end.”
Aynor’s finals match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Aynor 53, Gilbert 18
106: Williams (Aynor) pinned Jenkins (Gilbert), 2:31
113: Edwards (Aynor) pinned Wingard (Gilbert), 3:13
120: Carroll (Aynor) pinned Lirgg (Gilbert), 2:28
126: Caulder (Gilbert) pinned Harrell (Aynor), 2:29
132: Iniguez (Gilbert) pinned Turner (Aynor), 1:47
138: Lambert (Aynor) dec. Coney (Gilbert)
145: Carroll (Aynor) dec. Brentlinger (Gilbert), 8-7
152: Boatwright (Gilbert) pinned Strickland (Aynor), 1:35
160: Carroll (Aynor) maj. dec. Bastian (Gilbert), 14-1
170: Meyer (Aynor) pinned Dowden (Gilbert), 2:35
182: Johnson (Aynor) maj. dec. Stroud (Gilbert), 10-0
195: Hucks (Aynor) dec. Travis (Gilbert), 7-0
220: Deas (Aynor) pinned Blackwell (Gilbert), 1:18
285: Dozier (Aynor) pinned Mullens (Gilbert), 5:33
