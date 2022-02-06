The Carolina Forest High wrestling team came just short of advancing to the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs, falling to Ashley Ridge Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers were down 21-6 early in the contest against the Swamp Foxes but fought back, only to end up losing 35-34. This ended the season for team, though individual competitions will be held later this month.
As region champions, the Panthers were the No. 1 seed in their bracket heading into the postseason. They faced White Knoll in their first match Saturday. That battle was close the whole way, but the Panthers won 39-29, earning the chance to move on to the second round.
The No. 2 seed Swamp Foxes had a much easier time in their first round match against Goose Creek, knocking off the Gators 53-6 to advance.
In the second round, Carolina Forest scored first but Ashley Ridge stormed back, moving out to a 21-6 lead. At one point, the Panthers got within three points at 27-24 but couldn’t grab the lead, finally drawing to within one point in the last match.
Panthers coach Forrest Blake said the final meet was indicative of the team’s effort all season.
“This team never gave up,” Blake said. “We were down by 15 and came back strong. Their determination to win showed today. I told them that losing by one point to the No. 3 [team] in the state is something they can hang their hats on and something we can build on.”
In his five years leading the Panthers, Blake said he’s seen tremendous improvement in the athletes' approach to wrestling.
“We’ve worked to change the mentality of the guys in the program,” he said. “We’re not going to be satisfied until we’re No. 1.”
The second-round loss ended the team's season, but Blake said the Panthers have some strong wrestlers getting ready for the individual competitions coming up in two weeks.
“We have six kids ranked and two returning state champs,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.