NMB falls to Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach fell to Hartsville in the 4A lower state wrestling finals Wednesday. 

 Ian Livingston Brooking info@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s hopes of returning to the state championship match were dashed Wednesday night in a 42-29 loss to Hartsville in the lower state finals.
 
The night started on a bad note for the Chiefs when Clay Butler suffered a shoulder injury just 19 seconds in to the first duel. 
 
“That shoulder injury hurt us early and came back to bite us in the end,” Chiefs head coach Chris Mazyck said.
 
North Myrtle Beach would win its next two matches to gain an 11-6 lead, but Hartsville claimed full control and won the following six, giving the Red Foxes a 33-11 advantage.
 
Despite being down big, North Myrtle Beach cut the Hartsville lead to 10 with three wrestlers left.
 
“I felt that we had a pretty good shot going into the later matchups,” Mazyck said. 
 
In the 170-pound contest, Hartsville’s Robert Williamson defeated Rashad Dawud 8-3 to give Hartsville a 36-23 lead.
 
North Myrtle Beach’s attempt at a last-ditch surge was too little too late as Hartsville won the final matchup, sealing the victory over the Chiefs and earning a trip to the state championship match.
 
“We’re a tough bunch,” Mazyck said. “This one hurts, but I told them afterwards to hold their heads high. We will be back.”
 
Sophomore Naszir Bellamy said he's seen the team improve this winter.
 
“I’ve made a lot of progress this season as well as my teammates,” he said. “Now it’s time to take all that knowledge and use it to help my team get to state again next year.”
 
In his first two years as a member of the wrestling team at North Myrtle Beach, Bellamy has seen the squad reach back to back lower state finals, as well as a spot in last year’s state title contest. 
 
Despite the tough loss Wednesday, Bellamy remains hopeful that he'll eventually see the Chiefs win it all.
 
“Definitely," he said. "We’re going to get one before I go out.”

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.