Heading into the season, Billy Jones wondered if this was the year.
Sure, Aynor’s wrestling coach had lost an individual state champion to graduation. And his captain — who finished second in the state in his weight class last year — tore his ACL before the season began. That meant just one senior would start for the Blue Jackets on the mat. Still, the fourth-year coach saw a spark.
“They don’t know how to quit,” Jones said. “They go every match. They don’t quit all the way until the six minutes is up.”
Jones’ young wrestlers validated their coach’s optimism. On Monday night, Aynor (29-1) defeated Battery Creek 45-19 in the third round of the 3A playoffs.
Aynor’s victory puts the team in the lower state finals for the first time since 2014. While the team has won 13 individual state championships since 1987, the Blue Jackets have never hoisted the team trophy.
But efforts like the one Monday night give Jones hope that perhaps they can make history this week.
“Their performance tonight was championship level,” he said. “Some of them knew they had tough matches, and their first goal was to not get pinned. … I’m so proud of this team.”
The contest was tough early, but the Blue Jackets gradually pulled away, punctuating the victory with a pin from heavyweight CJ Rabon, the lone senior starter, who embraced the fans immediately afterwards.
“Honestly, it’s the best feeling ever whenever you can go out on the mat with nothing but the guys behind you and the fans that love and do nothing but support you,” Rabon said. “This is what it’s about, the family. … This is what Aynor wrestling is though. It’s just giving everything you’ve got every time you go out on the mat whether you win or lose.”
That sentiment certainly resonated with Matthew Williams, the injured captain who continues to pull for his team even though he can’t help them on the mat. Williams has missed just one match all season — he was sick — and he’s enjoyed watching his teammates push themselves to this point.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “We haven’t gotten this far since I’ve been here. I mean, I’m proud of them. I really am. I see a lot of hard work in the practice room, and seeing it pay off means the world to these kids.”
The Blue Jackets will travel to Gilbert Wednesday for the lower state championship. A win there would send them to Dreher High School on Saturday for the state finals.
Although Jones hoped this group would have a strong year, the team's success has eclipsed even what he thought was possible.
“This team has amazed me all year,” the coach said. “I come into the season thinking we were going to take that next stepping stone, and they’ve exceeded all my expectations.”
