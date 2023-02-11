For the second year in a row, Aynor is the 3A state wrestling runner-up.
The Blue Jackets fell short of their goal of winning the school’s first-ever state team title on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 51-15 match to West Oak at Dreher High School.
“I thought we wrestled well today. We had more weak spots than they did, and they just got the better of us,” Aynor head coach Billy Jones said after the match. “But I told them to hold their heads high, because every one of them that wrestled did great.”
The match started at 170 pounds, which provided Aynor with an opportunity to build an early lead with its group of standout upperweights. The Blue Jackets won three of the first four bouts of the dual, including a first-period pin from sophomore Riley Hucks at 195 pounds.
Following Aynor’s strong start, however, West Oak went on a dominant run.
The Warriors won six matches in a row, five of them via pin (from 106 pounds to 132 pounds). That marked a 33-0 team score stretch that took hold of all of the afternoon’s momentum.
“We knew we had a target on our backs all year, and I am just so proud of [the team],” West Oak head coach Derek Strobel said. “170 was not a good place to start. But with some of the matches that we lost, we gave up decisions and some of them were close matches. That was big for us. Once we got down low, we knew we would start rolling. I would put our first five [wrestlers] up against anybody’s first five.”
Aynor posted its other win at 138 pounds when Conner Lambert finished up a 6-4 decision over Patrick Rholetter. West Oak finished off the match with three wins, two of them being pins.
The Blue Jackets have now made the state finals in back-to-back seasons, with 2022 marking the first time ever that the team made the 3A state finals.
Despite falling short again, there is plenty of excitement within the program as Jones and others look ahead to the future.
“I am so proud of this crowd,” the coach said. “To know where we came from, and to know all they have had to go through, they’ve just continued to fight. I told the underclassmen to look at the scoreboard, and to remember the scoreboard. We will back, and I’m proud of them.”
Jones will graduate several starters from his 2022-23 lineup, but a majority of weight classes will see a returner coming back for Aynor next season.
The goal for Aynor on Saturday was a state championship win. But by the end of the afternoon, there was plenty of optimism as the Blue Jackets made the trip back east.
“I’m excited to know that we have a lot of returning juniors who have played a prominent role in our lineup,” Jones said. “We’re going to have great leadership coming back next year, and we are going to get started soon... We’re ready to get going and to get ready for next year.”
West Oak 51, Aynor 15
170: Josh Collins (West Oak) dec. Demarco Meyer (Aynor), 12-10
182: Cole Johnson (Aynor) dec. Damien Thaxton (West Oak), 14-12
195: Riley Hucks (Aynor) pinned Connor Stancil (West Oak), 1:45
220: Emmanuel Deas (Aynor) dec. Corbin Dickson (West Oak), 9-7
285: Jared Cruz (West Oak) dec. Malikhi Dozier (Aynor), 4-2
106: Peyton Durham (West Oak) pinned Grace Williams (Aynor), 0:43
113: AJ DeLaCruz (West Oak) pinned Jaret Edwards (Aynor), 1:53
120: Teague Strobel (West Oak) pinned Kameron Harrell (Aynor), 1:08
126: Landon Allen (West Oak) pinned Stephen Carroll (Aynor), 3:57
132: Jaxton Freeman (West Oak) pinned John Staples (Aynor), 0:17
138: Conner Lambert (Aynor) dec. Patrick Rholetter (West Oak), 6-4
145: Marcus Thaxton (West Oak) pinned Dylan Carroll (Aynor), 5:01
152: Lane Allen (West Oak) pinned Ethan Strickland (Aynor), 1:06
160: Cael Davis (West Oak) dec. Tanner Carroll (Aynor), 6-4
