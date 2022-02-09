GILBERT — “It’s on us.”
A simple yet effective motto has taken Aynor's wrestling team into uncharted territory. The Blue Jackets overcame a longtime playoff nemesis Wednesday night with a 44-27 victory over Gilbert to move Aynor into its first-ever wrestling state championship.
The Blue Jackets will square off with West Oak in the Class 3A championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Columbia at Dreher High School.
“I’m beyond words of how far these kids have come,” Aynor fourth-year coach Billy Jones said. “They adopted that slogan late in the year and have taken it to heart. It just amazes me how far these kids have come. When I took the program four years ago, there were literally five wrestlers. Watching these young kids learn from each other and the fact is they just don’t quit. I will say that until it’s over. I’m so proud of them. I can’t wait to see what happens Saturday.”
The “it’s on us” motto was adopted late in the season at the suggestion of sophomore Jedd Hess. Junior Emmanuel Deas said that was on his mind when he stepped on the mat. Aynor was clinging to a 33-27 lead and Deas knew a victory would clinch it for the Blue Jackets.
He used a late flurry for a 22-14 major decision to send the bench and large contingent of fans into a frenzy.
“We always said it’s up to us," Deas said. "We have to work hard, and Jedd came up with the motto that it’s on us and it just sort of stuck. I had the same mentality I have going into every match. I wanted to be the best wrestler on the mat, so I had to perform like it. It felt amazing to finally get us to a state championship.”
CJ Rabon scored a pin in the final match to close out the dominant victory.
“It feels amazing,” Deas said. “We’ve been so close before. … Finally get over the hump feels great. Finally getting past Gilbert shows how far our program has grown. We’ve progressed every year and we’re finally there. We still have to win one more though.”
Aynor (30-1) has won 13 individual state championships since 1987 but they finally get an opportunity to add a team trophy to the case.
They came in confident against the Indians. The teams wrestled back on Jan. 19 and the Blue Jackets claimed a 52-22 decision. But Jones didn’t want his team to think about that one. He wanted them to focus on the here and now and overall he felt they did that.
It didn’t come without some anxious moments and a couple of fourth-period pins that turned the tide in the Blue Jackets favor.
Sophomore Conner Lambert had one of those tide-turning moments at the 132-pound weight limit. He was trailing late but was able to muster up enough to earn a late pin that gave Aynor a lead, 18-12, that it would never relinquish.
Noah Johnson earned a first period pin to make it 24-12 and Jones thought that was an important two-match swing.
“We knew we had to win at 132 and 138,” Jones said. “Gilbert was missing some starters last time, but they were here this time. After those two wins, we felt like it would come down to our 220 (Deas), our captain, and he did a fantastic job. He did exactly what he thought he would do.”
Aynor only features one senior in the starting lineup so they might be ahead of schedule this season. Jones wasn’t looking at it that way. He felt these young guys have fed off each other and that has carried the team this season.
“The future is bright at Aynor,” Jones said. “I’m glad we have young guys that can teach the young ones coming up year-after-year. That’s what it takes to build a program. We started from the bottom up and to make it this far is unbelievable.”
Other winners for the Blue Jackets included Jaret Edwards, Hess, Ryder Soles, and Riley Hucks.
