If you blinked, you might’ve missed Aynor wrestling’s first two playoff dual meet wins.
The Blue Jackets rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon, defeating both Camden (69-12) and Battery Creek (60-14) to advance to Monday’s third round.
Head coach Billy Jones and his staff watched on as Aynor dominated their first two opponents, winning a total of 10 matches via pin in the weekend action.
“Coming into today, there was a lot of uncertainty because we hadn’t seen two of these teams all year,” Jones said. “So, our goal was to be sound and fundamental in the first period. We really wanted to control the match so we could work from there. The boys really responded well, and we’re proud of them for that.”
Last year, the Blue Jackets won a lower state title for the first time in school history. This season, they’re looking to do the same and pick up a team 3A state championship.
Leading the way in those efforts will be 220-pounder Emmanuel Deas, the multi-sport standout at Aynor who showed again on Saturday why he looks to be the team’s anchor down the stretch.
Deas, who won his 100th career match last week, won the region title at his weight class and continued his strong postseason run with a first-period pin against Camden on Saturday.
Jones says that Deas, who is committed to Coker University for wrestling, is the team’s unquestioned leader.
“[Emmanuel] is the true definition of a team captain,” Jones said. “He’s a four-year starter in multiple sports, and he’s the leader off the mat. He has great integrity and he does things the right way. He’s the definition of a true captain.”
Saturday’s showing for the Blue Jackets was an as-expected performance for the heavy favorites.
A week earlier, nine Aynor wrestlers won their region bracket to begin their postseason competition. That group is headlined by Deas and other standouts who won both matches on Saturday, including Riley Hucks (195) and Dylan Carroll (145).
The Blue Jackets will wrestle in the third round of the playoffs on Monday evening, hosting Beaufort at 6 p.m.
As the team hopes to defend its lower state title, Jones has his focus set on helping his team stay within the moment.
He is thankful that most of his squad is returning from 2021-22 and has last year’s experience to fall back on.
With Deas leading the way and a confident group set to wrestle behind him, Jones is preaching a simple and calculated approach as the postseason rolls on.
“As a coach, it gives you confidence to know that your kids have been there at the highest level,” Jones said. “And for them, they have confidence in themselves since they’ve been there before. It helps us out a lot…
“The message that I’m pushing lately is to not get overconfident. Anything can happen on the mat. There’s two men out there, and anything can happen at any point in time. So, you have to go out there believing that you can win, but not expecting to win. We have to push through that.”
Other highlights
5A
• No. 1 seed Carolina Forest also reached the third round of the wrestling playoffs, defeating Dutch Fork in the first round and Wando in the second. They will wrestle in the third round Monday.
• No. 2 seed St. James defeated Lexington in the opening round but fell to Cane Bay in the second round.
• No. 4 seed Conway fell to Ashley Ridge in the opening round.
• No. 3 Socastee fell to Stratford in the first round.
4A
• No. 3 Myrtle Beach fell to Lucy Beckham
3A
• No. 2 Loris fell to Gilbert in the second round of the wrestling playoffs.
Aynor 69, Camden 12
106: Grace Williams (Aynor) win by forfeit
113: Caleb McCormick (Aynor) pinned Evan Arthur (Camden), 2:49
120: Stephen Carroll (Aynor) pinned Grant Sexton (Camden), 5:59
126: Adam Solis (Camden) pinned Kameron Harrell (Aynor), 1:21
132: Caleb Newman (Camden) pinned Colin Turner (Aynor), 3:38
138: Ryan Goude (Aynor) pinned Paige Edwards (Camden), 0:42
145: Dylan Carroll (Aynor) win by forfeit
152: Michael Harshbarger (Aynor) pinned Hank Daniels (Camden), 1:41
160: Tanner Carroll (Aynor) win by forfeit
170: Austen Gray (Aynor) dec. Treyvon Durden (Camden), 11-8
182: Cole Johnson (Aynor) win by forfeit
195: Riley Hucks (Aynor) pinned Chase Eddings (Camden), 0:52
220: Emmanuel Deas (Aynor) pinned Cole Anderson (Camden), 0:44
285: Malikhi Dozier (Aynor) pinned Darnell Stewart (Camden), 0:42
Aynor 60, Battery Creek, 14
106: Grace Williams (Aynor) win by forfeit
113: Jaret Edwards (Aynor) pinned John Coker (BC), 3:58
120: Elmer Linares (BC) dec. Stephen Carroll (Aynor), 7-2
126: Kameron Harrell (Aynor) win by forfeit
132: Colin Turner (Aynor) win by forfeit
138: Conner Lambert (Aynor) dec. Aiden Northway (BC), 7-1
145: Dylan Carroll (Aynor) pinned Emmannuelle Juan (BC), 4:17
152: Gunner DeGroat (BC) tech fall Ethan Strickland (Aynor), 19-3
160: Tanner Carroll (Aynor) def Mitchel Emmert (BC)
170: Demarco Meyer (Aynor) pinned Nate Gallego (BC), 0:51
182: Cole Johnson (Aynor) dec. Hunter Smith (BC), 7-3
195: Riley Hucks (Aynor) win by forfeit
220: Emmanuel Deas (Aynor) win by forfeit
285: Anthony Phelan (BC) pinned Malikhi Dozier (Aynor), 3:35
