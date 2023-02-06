The Aynor Blue Jackets are back in the lower state championship.
Coach Billy Jones’ wrestling squad rolled through yet another round of 3A playoff action on Monday evening, knocking off Beaufort in a 52-29 dual meet victory. The win locked in their spot in the lower state title match Wednesday against Gilbert.
“This really helped us to understand that things aren’t going to be easy,” Jones said of the hard-fought win. “These matches aren’t guarenteed… it showed us that we have to go out and wrestle hard each and every time, because you never know which way the chips are going to fall.”
A total of six Blue Jackets won via pin on Monday night.
Riley Hucks (195) and Emmanuel Deas (220) both collected wins via fall, wrapping up their victories in the first period.
At 195 pounds, Hucks, a sophomore, has proven to be a young leader for a seasoned Aynor squad. He’s undefeated thus far in postseason action after winning his region bracket at the weight in January.
“To know that you have someone you can count on for wins almost every time they step out on the mat is reassuring,” Jones said of Hucks. “Those are points you can count on, and it really helps ease the coaches minds.”
At the light weights, three Blue Jackets won quick matches via fall. Stephen Carroll (120), Conner Lambert (132) and Dylan Carroll (145) all posted quick wins, continuing their steady postseason performances.
Aynor won two matches via forfeit — at 126 pounds with Colin Turner and at 285 pounds with Malikhi Dozier.
At 170 pounds, Demarco Meyer defeated Beaufort’s Thomas Byrun via tech fall, a 15-0 win.
Wednesday’s lower state title match will take place at Aynor High School. The Blue Jackets will wrestle Gilbert at 6 p.m.
“We want to do what hasn’t been done yet,” Jones said. “We want to win the state title. And to do that, we have to win lower state. We’re keeping them hungry to help them understand that we haven’t achieved our goals yet.
“We’re chasing destiny. Our destiny is that state championship. We just have to keep chasing it until we get it.”
Aynor 52, Beaufort 29
106: Ryli Corbin (Beaufort) pinned Grace Williams (Aynor), 1:14
113: Legree Tariq (Beaufort) pinned Jaret Edwards (Aynor), 4:46
120: Stephen Carroll (Aynor) pinned Langston Simmons (Beaufort), 1:23
126: Colin Turner (Aynor) win by forfeit
132: Conner Lambert (Aynor) pinned Raymond McKnight (Beaufort), 3:36
138: Jack Miller (Beaufort) pinned John Staples (Aynor), 3:04
145: Dylan Carroll (Aynor) pinned Calvin Garcia (Beaufort), 0:41
152: Andrew Legree (Beaufort) pinned Ethan Strickland (Aynor), 1:54
160: Tanner Carroll (Aynor) pinned Kevin Campbell (Beaufort), 3:11
170: Demarco Meyer (Aynor) tech fall Thomas Byrun (Beaufort), 15-0
182: Colton Phares (Beaufort) tech fall Cole Johnson (Aynor), 16-1
195: Riley Hucks (Aynor) pinned John Bechtold (Beaufort), 1:25
220: Emmanuel Deas (Aynor) pinned Jaden Priester (Beaufort), 1:02
285: Malikhi Dozier (Aynor) win by forfeit
Carolina Forest falls to River Bluff
Carolina Forest, the only other Horry County wrestling team to reach the third round of the playoffs, saw its season end Monday night at River Bluff.
The Panthers were eliminated from the 5A bracket in a 49-15 defeat.
