The North Myrtle Beach High volleyball team took another step toward repeating as Class 4A state champion Tuesday, advancing to the third round of the playoffs with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-13) victory over visiting Beaufort.
Jordan Berger led the Chiefs with 13 Kills, followed by Anna Rabon and Raegen Matney with 8 apiece. Matney also contributed 26 assists.
North Myrtle Beach will face the winner of the Hilton Head-Aiken match at home on Thursday in the lower state semifinals.
The Chiefs are one of two local teams still left in the playoffs.
Green Sea Floyds will face Branchville Wednesday in the 1A competition.
Aynor lost to May River in the 3A tourney on Monday and Carolina Forest fell to River Bluff in the 5A competition Tuesday.
Golf
Three local golfers placed in the top 10 individually and led their respective teams to solid finishes at the Class 5A state tournament, held in Florence on Monday and Tuesday.
St. James’ Adrian Anderson shot a two-day total of 7-over-par 153 to tie for fourth individually as the Sharks (711) placed seventh as a team. Blythewood (621) won the state title.
Alayna Fortenberry (159) finished tied for eighth individually and helped Carolina Forest (730) to a ninth-place showing, while Conway (808) finished 14th as a team and were led by seventh-place finisher Lora Ledbetter (158).
Cross country
Fresh off his victory in the Horry County Championships, North Myrtle Beach junior Jacob Koontz led the Chiefs (42 points) to the Region 6-4A title and captured Runner of the Year honors by winning the league meet Tuesday at Darlington in a time of 17:20.
Myrtle Beach senior Tyler Flannely (17:49) finished third overall and helped the Seahawks (53) to a second-place showing. North Myrtle Beach’s Alexander D’Annunzio (18:13) finished fourth and Myrtle Beach’s Jake DeSalvo (18:47) was seventh to earn all-region honors.
On the girls side, Myrtle Beach seventh-grader Savannah Gordon (21:49) placed fifth to lead the Lady Seahawks (70) to a third-place finish, while North Myrtle Beach freshman Isabella Spickler (22:36) joined her on the all-region squad. The Lady Chiefs (110) were fifth.
Both teams advance to the state championship meet Nov. 9 in Columbia.
The 5A region teams run today in Florence.
Tennis
Myrtle Beach advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs Monday with a 5-2 victory over Beaufort. The Lady Seahawks play host to Hilton Head at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.