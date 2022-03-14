Alex Sing applauds a point as his Coast United wins a match in the Grand Strand Juniors Winter Bump volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. In addition to his work with the Grand Strand Juniors Volleyball Club, Sing coaches the two-time state champions North Myrtle Beach High School Chiefs. The winter bump games continue through Monday at the convention center and the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. Other upcoming events include the Ultimate Beach Classic Gymnastics with more than 1,000 gymnasts expected on Jan. 24-26 and 50 teams competing in the Freedom Sports Winter World Series 2 at the Grand Park Athletic Complex Jan. 25-26. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com