Alex Sing needed a break.
Break time is over.
The former North Myrtle Beach volleyball coach who led the team to back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019 has been rehired for his old job with the Chiefs.
“I enjoyed my two years away, but I missed it,” Sing said. “I knew I’d probably come back to it eventually. But our high school season bumped right up into the club season and I did that for 14 seasons.”
Sing, whose full-time job is the director of the Grand Strand Juniors club volleyball program, has been credited with developing talent throughout the entire area. In addition to this role with the club, he’s also served as a head coach at Waccamaw (2008-2011), Myrtle Beach Christian Academy (2011-2014) and Socastee (2015).
His first stint in Little River was from 2016-2019. All told, he has three state titles on his resume — the two with the Chiefs and a third with Christian Academy in 2013.
In Sing’s absence, North Myrtle Beach won the Region VI-4A crown both years. However, the Chiefs were ousted in 2020 in the opening round of the state playoffs and then fell in the third round this past fall.
Certainly not bad seasons by any stretch, but not up to par for a program that also had a 2012 state crown under its belt.
“When it comes to volleyball at North Myrtle Beach, they won three state championships. This was a hire we [had] to do the right way,” Chiefs Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn said. “Coach Sing’s resume speaks for itself. When he left, he left on top. He had expressed interest in returning and said he was ready for a new challenge. It’s not every day you have a state champion coach wanting to come to your school.”
Sing stopped well short of promising an immediate return to form. However, he said a small number of graduations combined with the return of outside hitters Olivia Borgman and Clara Cloninger, nothing is off the table.
“There’s a talented group of kids who are putting the time and the work in,” Sing said. “At the end of the day, that’s their hope. It takes a team effort between players and coaches to make that happen. North Myrtle Beach has always been very supportive of that team. That was a big factor in me coming back was that return to that level.”
CONWAY FIRST-YEAR BASEBALL COACH NEARING 250 CAREER WINS
Conway-St. James and Socastee-Sumter will kick off the Region VI-5A baseball slates this week, with plenty of anticipation for all four teams. And while Conway first-year coach Billy Sylvester has been in big games both as a player and coach before, jumping so soon into some of the biggest games of the year holds an entirely different feel.
“Usually you’ll play two or three weeks and play a bunch of non-region games to get your feet wet,” Sylvester said. “Our last game was last Tuesday. We had the rest of that week off and [one more game]. With the weather, we’ve missed a day and a half of practice. Then, we go right into region.”
Conway is 4-1 after sweeping a preseason tournament and then losing to Aynor on Friday. With relatively little prep time, the Tigers will be facing the first of the four most important series of the regular season when they play the Sharks this week. Games 1 (Monday) and 3 (Friday) will be at St. James, while Game 2 on Wednesday will take place at Conway.
For Sylvester, any wins this week move him closer to a career milestone.
The former Carolina Academy, Laurence Manning Academy, Darlington and Johnsonville head coach entered this year with 234 victories. Adding in this year’s total already, and he’s a solid month away from reaching the 250 mark.
“I’ve been given the opportunity to be in some good places and learn some good information to pass along to the kids,” said Sylvester, who played professionally for 14 years before retiring. “We’ve had our time as players. Now, it’s just more about teaching them how to play the game the right way, the mental side, and let them get the shine.
“The wins come when you do things the right way.”
Sylvester is one of two first-year coaches in the region, joining Carolina Forest’s Thane Maness. The Panthers will open their region schedule next week with a three-game series against Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.