After dropping a nip-and-tuck set against James Island Wednesday in the 4A lower state semifinals, the North Myrtle Beach volleyball team stormed back in three straight sets to win the match and advance to the lower state finals next week.
The Chiefs will host Lucy Beckham from Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday and the winner will head to the state finals in Columbia on Nov. 5.
“Tonight was two teams playing as hard as they could,” said North Myrtle Beach head coach Alex Sing, noting that both teams were region champs. “I’m proud our girls held tough for the win.”
Wednesday night’s first set went back and forth with each team jockeying for the lead. Neither team was able to gain more than a two-point advantage. The Chiefs had a couple of chances to win the set but some untimely service errors kept the Trojans in the game. James Island finally pulled ahead by the required two-point winning margin to take the first set 28-26.
A resurgent North Myrtle Beach team took control of the second set early, extending their lead to 10, 11 and 13 at times before finally taking the set 25-12.
The Chiefs kept the pressure on in the next two sets, though Trojans managed to pull closer at times. The third set went to the Chiefs 25-18 and the fourth and clinching set was a 25-17 score.
North Myrtle Beach's roster features multiple younger players, and Sing said he is optimistic the team will be able to compete at a top level in the seasons to come.
“We are young but figuring it all out,” he said.
As far as Tuesday’s lower state matchup is concerned, Sing said Lucy Beckham has some hard hitters. Beckham finished second to James Island in the 4A Region 7.
“We’ve played them and know what they are capable of,” Sing said. North Myrtle Beach won a regular season matchup against Lucy Beckham 2-0.
1 of 9
NMB volleyball JM 01.jpg
North Myrtle Beach’s Bella Loeswick returns in the match with James Island on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
