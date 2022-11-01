North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place.
The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia.
“This one gave me a few more gray hairs,” North Myrtle Beach coach Alex Sing said after his team won the lower state crown.
Sing is no stranger to taking teams to the state finals, having led the Chiefs to back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. He left the program for two seasons but took over the reins again this spring.
Lucy Beckham started strong Tuesday. The Bengals pulled ahead by seven a few times in the first set, but the Chiefs clawed their way back, tying the score at 20.
North Myrtle Beach finally pulled ahead 25-23 to take the first set. The comeback fueled the large home crowd and the noise level and energy in the gym never let up.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle with Lucy Beckham taking the win at 25-21.
The Chiefs stretched a close lead out to six points in the third set and never let up, at one point leading by 10. North Myrtle Beach took the set 25-15 and a 2-1 lead in the match.
With the raucous home crowd cheering them on, the Chiefs moved out to a lead of 15-7 in the fourth set and seemed ready to coast to the victory. But the Bengals had other thoughts, slowly drawing back to within two at 22-20. North Myrtle Beach hung on and won the match by three. With that, the celebration was on as students stormed the floor to join the team.
“That was a hard-fought game tonight,” Sing said. “When you get to this point, all the teams are good.”
Sing said his team is young but pulled it all together and fought with intensity and a lot of heart.
Senior Abby Rabon said she and her teammates are excited to be heading to Columbia for a chance at a state title.
“We’ve worked hard all year to get to this point,” she said. “The atmosphere tonight helped us overcome a rough start. We’re prepared and ready for the state finals.”
