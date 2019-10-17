Long before Carolina Forest’s volleyball team clinched another region championship, co-captain Ellie Atkins felt the team wasn’t, well, in the right gear.
During a match early in the season, the team fell behind an opponent. That’s when the senior huddled with her team and relayed a message inspired by learning to drive her father’s 1986 Nissan Z, which has a manual transmission.
“One day I just said, ‘Hit the clutch and gas it,’” Atkins said. “I was just like, ‘We need to go for it and push through.’”
The line became the team’s mantra, and last week the Panthers drove to their third straight region title. On Tuesday, they defeated St. James to finish a perfect 10-0 in region play.
For the players, the motto is about maintaining their high-intensity style rather that worrying about an opponent’s approach.
“Whenever we’re down or just whenever we’re not playing like we should be, when we hit the clutch and gas it we just get the ball back and we go for a run,” said junior setter Avery Campbell. “Don’t let them stop us.”
Heading into this season, the Panthers knew they would be replacing standout Kaitlyn Andresen and hitter Zaria Frederick, both of whom graduated in the spring.
But they also brought back some key members from a group that reached the third round of the 5A playoffs in 2018. They soon found this squad had enough depth to maintain a steady rotation.
“All the pieces kind of fell into place for us,” second-year coach Connor Cooper said. “We had a bigger roster and so we were able to kind of shift out pieces as we needed to and shift out players in key situations. And having that really benefitted us this year.”
Cooper also credited the team’s three seniors — Atkins, libero Maddie Dean and defender Izabel Arambula — with providing essential leadership.
“We’re going have a huge hole to fill next year,” he said. “They are all three excellent players, hardworking, leaders. … They bring such a positive energy to the team.”
Players said an upbeat mentality defines this team.
“We just make each other laugh,” Campbell said. “Just having that bond on the court, I think, helps. … But also we know how to focus in. And whenever we’re down, that bond helps us get back up.”
Atkins agreed.
“Everyone meshes really well together,” she said. “We all get along. … Us being so close together helps us out a lot.”
With the playoffs nearing, Cooper doesn’t expect the team’s approach to change.
In other words, don’t expect the Panthers to slow down for anyone.
“That’s our plan,” the coach said. “We know there’s something bigger, and we’re going to drive as hard as we can to get to that.”
