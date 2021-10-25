Carolina Forest again finds itself in the third round of the 5A volleyball playoffs.

And again, the Panthers face familiar obstacle in their path — River Bluff.

“They’re my kryptonite,” Panthers coach Connor Cooper said of the school that has eliminated his team from the playoffs the last three seasons. “This is the strongest team [I’ve had] and I really want to beat them. I think this is the team to beat them.”

The Panthers (25-4) will get that chance on Wednesday after dispatching Summerville Monday night in straight sets (25-18, 25-10 and 25-13). The win was another dominant performance for a team that’s enjoyed many of them this season, including a third consecutive perfect run through region play.

But for all the Panthers’ success in recent years — they’ve won six straight region titles — beating River Bluff remains an unattained goal.

“They’re a great program top to bottom,” Cooper said. “They just have a lot of talent out there. And we’ve always had great players, but we’ve always had pieces missing. And I think this is the most complete that our team has been since I’ve been here.”

Another reason Cooper remains optimistic is because his team is finally healthy. On Monday, setter Kayla Watts returned after missing weeks with a back injury.

“We’ve just been struggling with injuries all season and we’re finally back in working order,” the coach said. “This is the first game that we’ve been back with our regular rotation since … the beginning of September. It has been a majority of the season where we have not had our normal starters.”

To outside hitter Kayla Clayworth, having the full lineup on the floor Monday made an obvious difference.

“We’re playing really strong,” the senior co-captain said. “Our chemistry’s really good right now. Our setter just came back, so everything’s falling back like it should be.”

Despite the tough challenge awaiting them Wednesday, the Panthers are staying positive. And should they upset the Gators, they would host the lower state championship on Nov. 1.