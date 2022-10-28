The Carolina Forest volleyball team had a shot at school history Thursday night, but the Lexington High Lady Wildcats stood in the way.
The two teams met in the 5A lower state semifinal match, the third round of the state playoffs. Carolina Forest had never made it past the third round in previous seasons.
Panthers head coach Michael Moukdareth said it would be very special to make school history and advance to the lower state finals. But a strong Lexington squad kept the Panthers from the history books, winning the match 3-1 and advancing.
The Panthers took the first set Thursday night in a hard fought battle, coming away with the 25-22 win.
But the Wildcats regrouped and took the next three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-16. They will host the lower state finals Tuesday with the hopes of making the short trip to Dreher High School in Columbia on Nov. 5 for the state finals.
An emotional Moukdareth said after Thursday’s match that he wanted the win, especially for the six seniors who led this year’s team to an undefeated region record and a seventh straight region title.
“I feel so bad for these girls,” he said. “They played their hearts out and I really wanted them to make history tonight and move on past the third round. I am so proud of what they accomplished this season.”
Moukdareth took over the head coaching job just two days before the season started.
“As a first year coach, I could not have asked for a better team my first season,” he said.
