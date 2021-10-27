The good thing was the Carolina Forest volleyball team made it to the third round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday night.

The bad thing was they happened to be facing their old nemesis River Bluff. For the fourth straight year, the Gators knocked the Panthers out of the postseason. Carolina Forest fell in three sets: 25-19, 26-24 and 25-20.

“It’s hard to find the words after this,” coach Connor Cooper said. “I really, really wanted to win this one for our girls’ sake. They’re going to take this pretty hard.”

Carolina Forest ends the season with an impressive 25-6 record that included an undefeated run through the region — their sixth straight region title.

But River Bluff now moves on to the lower state title game, a place the Panthers have never reached.

During Wednesday's match, the second and third sets were back and forth affairs with 11 ties in the second and seven ties in the third.

After the match, Cooper said he couldn’t be prouder of his team’s effort and determination Wednesday night and throughout the season.

“They played their hearts out tonight,” he said. “They left everything they had out there on the floor and never gave up.”

Horry County has one team left in the state volleyball playoffs. North Myrtle Beach, a No. 1 seed in Class 4A, will host Aiken at 6 p.m. Thursday.