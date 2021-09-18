Carolina Forest’s rule of Region VI-5A volleyball will end at some point.
But the Panthers look pretty comfortable on the throne.
“I’m very excited about this group, possibly one of the best teams I’ve coached so far,” said Connor Cooper, who has led the team since 2018. “If we can stay healthy, I think we’re going to do better in the playoffs this year than we ever have.”
That’s high praise for a program that has won at least a share of the last five region titles. And since Cooper arrived, the Panthers have gone 28-1 in region play, posting perfect region records for the last two seasons. They didn’t even drop a set against a region opponent until the second half of last season.
The Panthers lost three seniors to graduation in setter Avery Campbell, defensive specialist Fallon Tomlin and defensive specialist Catrina Edwards. But the 2021 squad features plenty of veteran leadership.
Led by middle blocker Dany Morgan and 2020 all-region outside hitter Kayla Clayworth, the team starts four seniors. Along with captains Morgan and Clayworth, the Panthers’ lineup includes senior middle blocker Kira Ryan and senior right side hitter Lauren Martin.
“This is the most mature team I have coached at Carolina Forest,” Cooper said. “They’ve been playing together for three, four years now. I’ve graduated so few over the last couple of years, two and three at a time, that we just had the opportunity. They’ve played with each other. They know what to expect from each other and they trust each other.”
That chemistry was evident in Thursday’s region opener against Sumter. The Panthers cruised in straight sets, winning 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13.
Other region matches could yield similar results this fall.
“A lot of other teams lost a lot of seniors and a bunch of them were my friends,” Morgan said. “They were very good players.”
While the Panthers (9-2, 1-0 region) hope to continue their run of region dominance, they have bigger goals for the season, including a deep postseason run.
“Obviously we want to go to states, get rings,” Morgan said. “We have gone to [the] third round. That’s about as far as we have gone. … We definitely have a shot.”
