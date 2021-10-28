Horry County's last team in the state volleyball playoffs was eliminated Thursday night.
North Myrtle Beach was stung 3-1 by Aiken, ending the Chiefs' season one win short of the Class 4A lower state championship round.
The Chiefs brought a No. 1 seed into Thursday's match but struggled most of the night, falling to Aiken in four sets: 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-19.
Aiken came out strong in the first set, and at one time led by 14 points.
The Chiefs regrouped in the second set in a nip and tuck contest, pulling away to a 25-23 win.
The third set followed suit with eight ties before the Green Hornets pulled ahead at the end 25-20. At one point midway through the set, the Chiefs overcame a six-point deficit and tied the set at 16-16.
The Green Hornets took control of the fourth set, maintaining a four- to six-point lead throughout to take set and match.
Aiken will face Hilton Head in the lower state title match. The Green Hornets' record stands at 24-9.
North Myrtle concludes its season with a 14-13 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.