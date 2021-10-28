Horry County's last team in the state volleyball playoffs was eliminated Thursday night.

North Myrtle Beach was stung 3-1 by Aiken, ending the Chiefs' season one win short of the Class 4A lower state championship round.

The Chiefs brought a No. 1 seed into Thursday's match but struggled most of the night, falling to Aiken in four sets: 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-19.

Aiken came out strong in the first set, and at one time led by 14 points.

The Chiefs regrouped in the second set in a nip and tuck contest, pulling away to a 25-23 win.

The third set followed suit with eight ties before the Green Hornets pulled ahead at the end 25-20. At one point midway through the set, the Chiefs overcame a six-point deficit and tied the set at 16-16.

The Green Hornets took control of the fourth set, maintaining a four- to six-point lead throughout to take set and match.

Aiken will face Hilton Head in the lower state title match. The Green Hornets' record stands at 24-9.

North Myrtle concludes its season with a 14-13 mark.