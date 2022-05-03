It took some phone calls to the South Carolina High School League, but Green Sea Floyds baseball had the type of win that doesn’t have many comparisons.
The Trojans defeated Bethune-Bowman 16-0 to open the Class 1A playoffs in a game that included just four outs.
Yes, four.
After Bethune-Bowman went in order in the top of the first, top-seeded Green Sea Floyds pumped in 16 runs against just one put out. Then, after a lengthy lightning delay showed no signs of letting up, the SCHSL, Associate Commissioner Charlie Wentzky said, gave the teams permission to call the game instead of making them return Wednesday to get to the full three innings necessary for an official game. Both coaches agreed, and the Trojans earned the quick ticket to stay at home for a Thursday second-round game against No. 2 St. John’s.
Meanwhile, Chapin-Carolina Forest was on the other end of the spectrum. The Panthers lost 6-4 in 12 innings to fall into the elimination rounds of the district tournament and will face West Ashley at home on Thursday.
Likewise, fellow Region VI-6A baseball squads St. James, Socastee and Conway all did the same.
Much like a rough go Monday for Horry County's boys soccer teams in the first round, the local girls squads didn’t fare much better a day later.
St. James, a 4-1 winner over White Knoll, was the sole area winner Tuesday. Socastee, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Loris all lost. The combined score of those game was 30-2.
That leaves the Sharks and Myrtle Beach, which received a first-round bye. Both of those teams will play Thursday at home in the second round.
In softball, North Myrtle Beach beat Colleton County 11-1. Those two teams moved their first-round game up a day. The majority of the area’s softball squads who made the postseason will begin their district rounds on Wednesday.
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Baseball (First round)
Class 3A
No. 4 Fox Creek at No. 1 Aynor
Note: The game was suspended due to weather with Fox Creek leading 4-0 in the third inning
Softball (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 River Bluff at No. 1 St. James 6 p.m.
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Chapin
Class 3A
No. 4 Brookland-Cayce at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Strom Thurmond at No. 2 Loris
Boys Soccer
Class 4A
No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta, 6 p.m.
No. 2 May River at No. 2 Myrtle Beach
Boys Tennis
Class 4A (Lower State finals)
No. 1 Beaufort at No. 1 Myrtle Beach
THURSDAY
Girls Soccer (Second round)
Class 5A
No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 St. James
Class 4A
No. 2 Lucy Beckham at No. 2 Myrtle Beach
Baseball
Class 5A
No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 Carolina Forest (elimination game)
No. 4 Goose Creek at No. 2 St. James (elimination game)
No. 4 Fort Dorchester at No. 3 Socastee (elimination game)
No. 4 Conway at No. 2 Wando (elimination game)
Class 4A
No. 2 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island (winner’s bracket)
Class 3A
No. 4 Loris at No. 3 Bishop England/No. 2 Lake City (elimination game)
No. 1 Aynor TBD
Class 1A
No. 2 St. John’s at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (winner’s bracket)
