Robyn Walsh immediately knew why her coach was upset. And why her mom was disappointed. It wasn’t because she ran a slower-than-expected time in the 3200-meter run at the Region VI-4A meet.

No, the ultra-fast runner had pulled a fast one five days earlier.

North Myrtle Beach’s 7th grade distance phenom — after initially being told by her mom that she shouldn’t run a half marathon during track season and especially not just prior to the region meet — did what most kids do.

She went to dad.

The 12-year-old impressed at the Sunset Beach 13.1-mile race on April 30, running it in 1:29:12, a ridiculous average mile pace of 6 minutes, 48 seconds. Walsh finished as the top overall female and behind only one male, a 38-year old who snuck in less than 90 seconds prior.

It was evidence of the running prodigy’s extreme abilities and the constant grappling associated with the fact that her long-term goals require not always rushing to put one foot in front of the other.

“I definitely get told that a lot. All the time,” said Walsh, who will be among the favorites in the 3200 and 1600 at Saturday’s Lower State Track and Field Championships at Wilson High School in Florence. “After my injury, I got told that more. I try to have at least one rest day [per week] to recover. Plus, I’m not going hard every time I work out. I learned that I need to recover and take care of my body.”

Walsh had already started to soak in that realization back in the fall, when a stress fracture that cost her a chance at Class 4A cross country accolades was chalked up to overuse and extensive training. Her personal best in the 5K, an 18:51 she put up in her third high school meet, would have been the third-fastest time in the state meet.

But she wasn’t able to compete.

Walsh’s mind flashed back to the unfinished fall season during the region track meet last week. Instead of hitting another PR in a meet she planned to win, she ran four seconds slower than her top time and finished second to South Florence junior Caelin Sloan.