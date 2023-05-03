Carolina Forest yet again won the numbers game.
The Panthers boys and girls track teams swept the Region V-5A track meet for the third time in as many seasons Wednesday at St. James. The Carolina Forest girls scored 128 total points, 31 better than second-place St. James, while the Panther boys finished with 120 overall points, 22.5 ahead of second-place Sumter.
“They’ve got a mentality that they’re going to be the big dogs but they’re willing to put in the work,” first-year coach Chris Weiss said. “They work like crazy in every practice. If somebody isn’t feeling it, somebody else will step up. They know what they have to do. They almost always do it.”
That was evident maybe no more than in the distance events (Weiss’ specialty). The Panther boys finished in each of the top four spots in the 1,600 meter, with Jacob Bahr, Reece Evans, Jeremy Joy and Joseph Lewis all finishing in under 4 minutes, 45 seconds. Lewis, Joy and Bahr also finished third, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200.
On the girls side, Avery Bender swept both events, as well as the 800 meter, setting a personal best of 5 minutes, 17 seconds in the 1,600 and then chasing it with a 12 minute, 2 second finish in the 3,200.
“We wanted this really bad,” Bender said of Carolina Forest striving to keep its streak of overall sweeps going. “I wasn’t trying [to PR in the 1,600]. I was just trying to get first. I thought I wasn’t going to get it. I felt like I was going the same speed. … I was kicking it at the end and was like ‘I need to get it.’”
All told, 36 of the Carolina Forest girls’ 120 points came from distance events, while the Panther boys picked up 30 of their 128 in the longer runs.
Weiss now hopes that his teams can parlay Wednesday’s success into the statewide scene.
All qualifiers from the Region V-5A meet will move on to next Saturday’s Class 5A lower state qualifier meet at Wando, with a small number of athletes there moving on to the Class 5A state meet in Columbia in two weeks.
“The biggest thing we need to get past, the hurdle we need to overcome, is when we get to big invitationals or get to qualifiers, that’s when they get a little shell-shocked because they’re not the big dogs,” Weiss said. “They need to step up.”
STERLING’S DOMINANCE CONTINUES
Josh Sterling entered Wednesday having far and away eclipsed his competition in the discus. The St. James junior’s previous best throw of 160 feet, 7 inches, was some 37 feet better than the next best thrower in Region V. On Wednesday, he fell short of a PR in the event, but that didn’t stop yet another dominant performance. He bested second-place Bryson Cuffie of Sumter by 32-plus feet.
“Whenever I come into these meets, I aim to hit my PR, because I know I don’t have a lot of competition,” Sterling said. “I just try to beat myself most of the time.”
Sterling said his goal in the lower state qualifier and the state meet (assuming he makes it) is to hit 170 feet. Last year’s Class 5A state champion, Duke Molinaro of Chapin, won the event with a throw of 167 feet, 8 inches.
Sterling and his coaches all believe he has it in him to eclipse that mark. In fact, in preparation for Wednesday’s meet, the Sharks’ staff added an additional measurement line to the discus zone just in case Sterling felt a little something extra.
That wasn’t quite necessary, but the school’s all-time record holder in the event still had a day, just the same.
After?
He celebrated by gearing up for spring football practice alongside quarterback Connor Schwalm, who earlier in the day won the region shot put title with a throw of 46 feet, 1 inch.
The football theme in the throwing events extended to the javelin, where Carolina Forest junior and the Panthers’ quarterback Ethan Hamilton won that event with a throw of 144 feet, 10 inches.
AROUND THE MEET
Conway eighth grader Micah Davis won the 100 meter with a time of 12.87 seconds. … Conway senior Rodney Huggins won both the 100 meter and the 200, both in rather convincing fashion. His 200 time of 22.14 seconds is a top-50 performance in the state this year. … The St. James duo of Lillian White and Ashton Williams-Robey swept the pole vault. … Sharks senior Kai Johnson won the 800 meter and the 3,200 meter and ran the anchor leg of St. James’ first-place 4x800 relay team.
TEAM SCORES
Girls
1. Carolina Forest 120
2. Sumter 97.50
3. St. James 71
4. Conway 51
5. Socastee 35.50
Boys
1. Carolina Forest 128
2. St. James 97
3. Socastee 70
4. Suter 50
5. Conway 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.