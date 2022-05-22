What was less than a minute of real time felt like an eternity to TJ McCallum.
Leg fatigue from the Carolina Forest sprinter and jumper’s first two events didn’t allow him to get off the blocks as fast as he’d hoped in the 100-meter dash at the South Carolina Class 5A meet on Friday, and he even told Panthers coach Jesse Patrick he was disappointed in his start. When an incorrect time of 9.74 seconds – one that would have won the event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – flashed on the screen, the crowd’s collective breath stilled.
“At that time, I was like ‘alright’. I was thinking realistically, what could the time be,” McCallum said. “It got rounded up a little more than I expected. But I’m not going to downplay that result.”
Eventually adjusted to 10.13 seconds, it would be impossible to say it was anything but exceptional. His time now stands as the fastest ever in South Carolina state history.
But it was only one of the highlights for McCallum on his 18th birthday.
McCallum was also part of the school’s 4x100 relay team that set a state record of 40.72 seconds. Not long after, he won the long jump, going 24 feet, 8.5 inches, nearly a foot better than the next closest competitor. The 100-meter performance followed, and then he dug in one more time to finish the 200-meter dash in 20.71 seconds – also good enough for a state record. It was a huge reason Carolina Forest finished second overall in the team competition.
McCallum’s final individual event, the 200, was topped Saturday in the Class 3A meet by Brookland-Cayce’s Ian Myers (20.66 seconds). However, there will be no erasing McCallum’s overall showing.
“To see him throw down the times that he did, he’s a generational athlete,” Patrick said. “This is not the type of athlete most people will be able to see and coach. I’d argue he's the best sprinter in the nation this year.”
There are numbers to support Patrick’s claim.
Among South Carolina’s athletes all time, McCallum is just the 10th male to win four state championships in a single state finals. His 200 time places him in the top 50 nationally this season, according to SC Runners/Milesplit. The time the Panthers’ relay team of Erhard Owusu-Bonsu, Jalien Porter, Andrew Bilderback and McCollum put up was good enough for Top 15 nationally. And his 100-meter time is currently tops in America this spring.
“I knew coming into the meet, there was going to be a lot of competition,” he said. “I saw the meet was on my birthday and I knew God had it all planned out for me.”
The future North Carolina A&T sprinter and architectural engineering student celebrated by grabbing a post-race burger at Waffle House, and then Saturday he celebrated both the meet and his belated birthday with his family.
About those four medals he gifted himself? McCallum said he’ll probably tuck them away to make room for any he can earn at the college level. He’ll be joining one of the best sprint programs in the country, and yet he’ll set foot on the Greensboro (N.C.) campus with some high expectations.
After all, his 100-meter time Friday would have been good enough for fifth place at last year’s NCAA Track & Field Championships and his 200 time would have placed him seventh. (His long jump would have tied for 13th).
Yes, the final meet of his high school career was that good.
“I definitely knew we had the ability to do it. I knew TJ had the ability to do what he did,” Patrick said. “To actually do it - and do the way he did - honestly, it’s maybe the best single performance in South Carolina track history.”
